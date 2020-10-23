Good Trade Today

Fully automatic scalping Expert Advisor that uses a sophisticated proprietary algorithm to determine key price levels for a certain period of time (own price channel). The system does not use averaging or other dangerous money management methods.

Each point of entry into the market is analyzed by several levels of protection to avoid false entries. The advisor analyzes the dynamics of price changes on any timeframe .. The expert system works on any currency pairs, timeframe m5.

when buying an advisor, you will receive a copy of transactions as a gift (for this, write a personal message, otherwise the sellers do not see who exactly bought the product)

Please take a look at my other products:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products

There are always stop losses.

All you need to do is just install the EA on the chart and it will do everything by itself.

In the coming days, the price of the advisor will rise.

Parameters:

Risk: maximum risk

StartLot: initial lot
max_spread: maximum spread

Test and trading results may vary.



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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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