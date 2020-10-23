Good Trade Today







Fully automatic scalping Expert Advisor that uses a sophisticated proprietary algorithm to determine key price levels for a certain period of time (own price channel). The system does not use averaging or other dangerous money management methods.

Each point of entry into the market is analyzed by several levels of protection to avoid false entries. The advisor analyzes the dynamics of price changes on any timeframe .. The expert system works on any currency pairs, timeframe m5.





when buying an advisor, you will receive a copy of transactions as a gift (for this, write a personal message, otherwise the sellers do not see who exactly bought the product)

Please take a look at my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products



There are always stop losses.

All you need to do is just install the EA on the chart and it will do everything by itself.



In the coming days, the price of the advisor will rise.

Parameters:

Risk: maximum risk

StartLot: initial lot

max_spread: maximum spread

Test and trading results may vary.