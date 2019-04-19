TrendLines Cross with Alert

4

Trend Lines Cross 

This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened.

How to: 

Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1. 

Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2.

Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you are ready to go.

The indicator works even with a single trendline independent of the notification that there is one trendline missing.

Up and Down arrows will clear if you move either trendline.


Parameters:

Alert_On_TrendLines_Cross = "Alert on TrendLines Cross tl1,tl2";
TriggerCandle  = 1; The candle number that the alert will be triggered

EnableNativeAlerts = true; Popup 
EnableSoundAlerts  = false; Sound 
EnableEmailAlerts  = false; Email 
EnablePushAlerts =true; Push Notification
SoundFileName = "alert.wav";

Parameters for Error Location on Chart

Error Top Offset Display = 30
Error Right Offset Display = 20
Error Font Size Display  = 8
Error Text Color Display =Blue
Label Shift Position = 100



Reviews 5
khanatd
1295
khanatd 2025.11.12 07:20 
 

nice sir , good effort, plz add arrows at breakouts non repaint 100%, even if breakout goes wrong arrow should always remain there, with buffers numbers mention for buy and sell for using as a robot , thanks

norton18
34
norton18 2025.05.23 05:03 
 

Good indicator.

paddock
381
paddock 2023.06.26 12:36 
 

Must have indicator for breakouts or reversals if you cant sit in front of your computer all day. Thankyou

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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My Chart Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?   THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES   Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.   My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2.  Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities,
Trend Lines MT5 with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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Constant Volume Calculator MT4
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
This is a free helper indicator for MT4 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
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My Chart Control
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
Important: Do not download or install My Chart Control unless you already own My Chart Generator service. My Chart Control is not a standalone chart generator. It is designed to work together with the custom charts produced by My Chart Generator. Your Range/Volume chart, optimized for your indicator — automatically.   My Chart Control is the on-chart dashboard and intelligence interface for My Chart Generator. Attach it to your My Chart custom symbol chart and it gives you complete control over
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Constant Volume Calculator MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
This is a free helper indicator for MT5 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
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Tick Chart Monitor
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
DO NOT DOWNLOAD  UNLESS YOU OWN "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" - This indicator acts as remote control of the specifc EA. The link for "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171018 1. Tick Chart Monitor   1.1 What It Does The Monitor is an indicator that runs directly on the generated tick chart. It provides a graphical control panel that lets you change the EA’s style, volume, start date, or trigger a full rebuild — without touching the
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RVH Monitor MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
This is an indicator to control the Parameters of Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor -It does not work as stand alone, it works as a remote control of Range Volume Hybrid Generator and must be applied on the custom chart generated by the EA. To get Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165557 Parameters that can be adjusted: Trading Style as well as manual setting of Range, Volume and start Date of data collection. What's the video for 
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Weis Wave with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.82 (22)
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Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges' Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders" x   How to trade info visit:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : training Room and  complete manual access.  This is
No Demand No Supply
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator identifies No Demand –No Supply candles  to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator but with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Supply. The VSA (Volum
Anchored VWAP with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (4)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can plac
Wave Anatomy
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicators
Wave Anatomy Visit:   http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Wave Anatomy MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
Wave Anatomy Visit:  http://www.trafethevolumewaves.com  for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time. Fur
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Tick Chart Constant Volume Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Overview   The Tick Chart Toolset is a pair of tightly coupled MQL5 files that generate and control professional Constant Volume charts inside MetaTrader 5 as custom symbols. Unlike time-based charts, each bar closes only when a target volume threshold is reached, giving you a noise-filtered, activity-proportional view of the market. Free "Tick Chart Monitor Indicator" to control the generator EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17104   Component Type Role Tick_Chart_Generator_AI_MT5
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khanatd
1295
khanatd 2025.11.12 07:20 
 

nice sir , good effort, plz add arrows at breakouts non repaint 100%, even if breakout goes wrong arrow should always remain there, with buffers numbers mention for buy and sell for using as a robot , thanks

norton18
34
norton18 2025.05.23 05:03 
 

Good indicator.

Валерий Сердцев
20
Валерий Сердцев 2024.09.10 19:38 
 

Не работает на графике!!!!

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2024.09.10 19:43
It does work. Did you set it up properly?
paddock
381
paddock 2023.06.26 12:36 
 

Must have indicator for breakouts or reversals if you cant sit in front of your computer all day. Thankyou

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7406
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2023.06.26 12:38
Thank you for your review!
forix7
627
forix7 2019.10.23 15:48 
 

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