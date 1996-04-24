Wave Anatomy MT5

Wave Anatomy

Visit: http://www.trafethevolumewaves.com for more information

Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages:

  • Easy Movement
  • Hard time to move
  • Fast move

This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time. Furthermore, this tool is very useful to Elliot wave traders trying to identify wave numbering and turning points.

It can be used on any kind of chart and instrument that has price and volume like regular timeframe charts, tick charts (constant volume charts), renko and range bars.


The information provided by this indicator will give you an edge to understand when price has difficulty moving as well as ease of movement. Comparing the cumulative pip lines with the cumulative volume lines in combination with Speed Index will provide you a better understanding why Price moved in one or the other direction. 


Wave Structure Analysis that this tool can be used are mentioned below:

  • Analyze Wyckoff Up Thrust and Spring Formations
  • Analyze Fibonacci Retracements
  • Analyze Exit From Range
  • Analyze Support and Resistance Level
  • Analyze VWAP and/or AVWAP Levels
  • Analyze A Single Wave Cut in 5 Pieces
  • Analyze Elliot Waves


Contact me at info@tradethevolumewaves.com after your purchase to provide you with the manual.

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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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My Chart Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?   THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES   Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.   My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2.  Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities,
Trend Lines MT5 with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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TrendLines Cross with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
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My Chart Control
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
Important: Do not download or install My Chart Control unless you already own My Chart Generator service. My Chart Control is not a standalone chart generator. It is designed to work together with the custom charts produced by My Chart Generator. Your Range/Volume chart, optimized for your indicator — automatically.   My Chart Control is the on-chart dashboard and intelligence interface for My Chart Generator. Attach it to your My Chart custom symbol chart and it gives you complete control over
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Constant Volume Calculator MT4
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
This is a free helper indicator for MT4 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
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Constant Volume Calculator MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
This is a free helper indicator for MT5 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
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Tick Chart Monitor
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
DO NOT DOWNLOAD  UNLESS YOU OWN "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" - This indicator acts as remote control of the specifc EA. The link for "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171018 1. Tick Chart Monitor   1.1 What It Does The Monitor is an indicator that runs directly on the generated tick chart. It provides a graphical control panel that lets you change the EA’s style, volume, start date, or trigger a full rebuild — without touching the
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RVH Monitor MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
This is an indicator to control the Parameters of Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor -It does not work as stand alone, it works as a remote control of Range Volume Hybrid Generator and must be applied on the custom chart generated by the EA. To get Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165557 Parameters that can be adjusted: Trading Style as well as manual setting of Range, Volume and start Date of data collection. What's the video for 
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Weis Wave with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges' Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders" x   How to trade info visit:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : training Room and  complete manual access.  This is
No Demand No Supply
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator identifies No Demand –No Supply candles  to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator but with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Supply. The VSA (Volum
Anchored VWAP with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (4)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can plac
Wave Anatomy
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicators
Wave Anatomy Visit:   http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
Indicators
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Tick Chart Constant Volume Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Overview   The Tick Chart Toolset is a pair of tightly coupled MQL5 files that generate and control professional Constant Volume charts inside MetaTrader 5 as custom symbols. Unlike time-based charts, each bar closes only when a target volume threshold is reached, giving you a noise-filtered, activity-proportional view of the market. Free "Tick Chart Monitor Indicator" to control the generator EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17104   Component Type Role Tick_Chart_Generator_AI_MT5
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