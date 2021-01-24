ATR on Chart by XSX

ATR on Chart has been made for anyone wants to easily analyze ATR from Price Chart.

It will show ATR rang and you can apply with each bar or MA.


When price touches the line it means it is trending to that side.


Please be aware that this indicator DOES NOT point out the momentum of trending.

I recommend to use this indicator to find :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55009


Input description :

  • ATRperiod = Setting of ATR period.
  • ATRmulti = Multiply value from ATRperiod 
  • Mode = see below for detail.
  • MA = MA period (Mode 1 Only).
  • MAshift = Indicators line offset.
  • MAmethod = Moving Average method.
  • MAapply = MA will apply to.


This indicator now have 2 mode :

  1. Mode 0 - ATR will apply on pivot (High+Low/2) of each bar
  2. Mode 1 - ATR will apply on MA (can be edit MA detail)


PS. Please leave your comments, new ideas, modes or new methods about ATR.
PS.2 Pay once and stay up to date with new features and improvements!

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TorN by XSX
Chatuphon Tangchaiphithak
Indicators
TorN ( Trend or Not ) has been made from ADX problem  on fixed level. Only fixed level  is hard to find trending or not. Now I find the better method to analyze ADX with MA . You can use this signal to confirm  your trending strategy. (Or use it to find Sideway) The best signal is signal line  get higher than MA line and fixed level. ( Recommend  to use level value same as ADX period or  higher ) If signal line   lower than MA line on Any level is mean weakening trend. Please be aware that thi
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