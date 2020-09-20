TorN by XSX

TorN (Trend or Not) has been made from ADX problem on fixed level.

Only fixed level is hard to find trending or not.

Now I find the better method to analyze ADX with MA.

You can use this signal to confirm your trending strategy. (Or use it to find Sideway)





The best signal is signal line get higher than MA line and fixed level.

(Recommend to use level value same as ADX period or higher)

If signal line lower than MA line on Any level is mean weakening trend.





Please be aware that this indicator DOES NOT point out any Direction.

Use this indicator to find The trend.

Recommend : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54775





Input description :

ADXperiod = Setting of ADX period

MA = MA period





PS. Please leave your comments, new ideas, modes or new methods about ADX.

PS.2 Pay once and stay up to date with new features and improvements!



