TorN by XSX

TorN (Trend or Not) has been made from ADX problem on fixed level.

Only fixed level is hard to find trending or not.

Now I find the better method to analyze ADX with MA.

You can use this signal to confirm your trending strategy. (Or use it to find Sideway)


The best signal is signal line get higher than MA line and fixed level.

(Recommend to use level value same as ADX period or higher)

If signal line lower than MA line on Any level is mean weakening trend.


Please be aware that this indicator DOES NOT point out any Direction.

Use this indicator to find The trend.

Recommend : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54775


Input description :

  • ADXperiod = Setting of ADX period
  • MA = MA period


PS. Please leave your comments, new ideas, modes or new methods about ADX.
PS.2 Pay once and stay up to date with new features and improvements!


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ATR on Chart by XSX
Chatuphon Tangchaiphithak
Indicators
ATR on Chart has been made for anyone wants to easily analyze ATR from Price Chart. It will show ATR rang and you can apply with each bar  or MA . When price touches the line it means it is trending to that side . Please be aware that this indicator DOES NOT point out the momentum of trending. I r ecommend  to use this indicator to find : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55009 Input d escription : ATRperiod = Setting of ATR period. ATRmulti = Multiply value from ATRperiod   .  Mode = se
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