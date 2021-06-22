All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA 22 June 2021, 23:39 Remy Christian Toutain 0 531 Input Parameters file SET For a common input parameters of the EA, kindly download file below. Files: Hedging_Martingale_Tunnel_EA_EURUSD.set 1 kb #Input Parameters file SET To add comments, please log in or register One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 8 0 1 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 15 0 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Testing in visual mode Other 18 0 1 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 21 0 The Data Pipeline Behind Reliable MT5 AI Models Trading Ideas 23 0 1 Stock Market News - Bond Market - Currencies Markets: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Market News 20 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 19 0 European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 700 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 96 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB