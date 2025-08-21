Order Block Plus MT4

Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator

Multi-Timeframe Order Block + FVG Tool

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concept, Order Blocks (OB) + Fair Value Gaps (FVG) are among the most critical areas used by professional traders to read market structure, identify supply & demand zones, and spot high-probability entry points.

The Order Block + FVG Indicator automatically detects and displays both Order Block zones and Fair Value Gaps directly on your MT4 charts. With multi-timeframe support, you can view higher timeframe Order Blocks (e.g., H4/Daily) while analyzing on lower timeframes such as M15 or M5 — giving you a complete and precise market outlook.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Detection of Order Blocks + FVG
    Instantly highlights Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks as well as Fair Value Gaps (Imbalances) in real-time.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support
    Display Order Blocks from higher timeframes on your current chart (e.g., Daily OB shown on M15).
    Perfect for top-down analysis.

  • Clear Bullish & Bearish Zones

    • Bullish OB = Light Blue zone

    • Bearish OB = Light Red/Pink zone
      Visually distinct for easier recognition.

  • Broken Zone Display
    Option to show invalidated or broken Order Blocks.

  • Midline & Auto Labels
    Includes optional midline and automatic “Order Block” label for clear visualization.

  • Zone Size Filter
    Set the minimum FVG size (e.g., 5.0) to focus only on the most relevant zones.

  • Flexible Customization

    • Adjustable colors, transparency, and text settings

    • Custom font, size, and color for zone labels

    • Multiple midline styles (dot, solid, etc.)

  • Optimized Performance
    Max Bar to Scan setting (up to 1000 bars) keeps the indicator lightweight on all pairs.

Advantages:

  • Combines Order Block + FVG detection in a single tool.
  • Multi-timeframe functionality for more accurate analysis.
  • Quickly identifies high-probability supply & demand zones.
  • Fully customizable visualization to match your trading style.
  • Ideal for all ICT and Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies.

Recommended Usage:

  • Timeframes: M1 – Daily

  • Instruments: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto on MT4

  • Strategies: ICT Concept, Supply & Demand, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Breaker Block, Order Block Trading

With this Order Block + FVG Indicator, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of market structure, spot imbalances and institutional zones with precision, and improve your trade entries.


--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Chane In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147715

FVG - Fair Value Gap

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT5 Version is here ---


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714


