No Nonsense Forex History News Tool





Please do not download Demo here, There is no demo version and it will not work.





Pros:

Ability to adapt any GMT timezone broker

News Event precision up to M5 time-frame

Extremely easy to use



NNFX History News Tool is a tool dedicated to NNFX followers, it is designed to ease up the process of incorporating

NNFX News Event during back-testing. History News provided by this tool starts from 2015/01/01 - 2020/08/09.

The news event history provided by this tool has precision up to M5 time-frame. And adaptable for any Broker's GMT timezone.

This tool is a perfect combo with the Ultimate NNFX Backtester I've made, and will cut your backtesting time down to a fraction.

Link to Demo Ultimate NNFX Backtester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52403





Instruction for this tool:

Drag this indicator to the chart you want to back-test. Input the correct timezone of your broker in the input settings.(if GMT+3, then input 3, if GMT-1, then input -1) Click ok once timezone is set. Press 4 key to bring up the Main Panel of this tool. Click on the Currencies you want to back-test.

Note: You can press 4 again to hide the panel, also click buttons again to remove the news for a currency you already put on the chart.































































































