NNFX History News Tool

No Nonsense Forex History News Tool


Please do not download Demo here, There is no demo version and it will not work.


Pros:

  • Ability to adapt any GMT timezone broker
  • News Event precision up to M5 time-frame
  • Extremely easy to use


NNFX History News Tool is a tool dedicated to NNFX followers, it is designed to ease up the process of incorporating 

NNFX News Event during back-testing. History News provided by this tool starts from 2015/01/01 - 2020/08/09. 

The news event history provided by this tool has precision up to M5 time-frame. And adaptable for any Broker's GMT timezone.

This tool is a perfect combo with the Ultimate NNFX Backtester I've made, and will cut your backtesting time down to a fraction.

Link to Demo Ultimate NNFX Backtester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52403


Instruction for this tool:

  1. Drag this indicator to the chart you want to back-test.
  2. Input the correct timezone of your broker in the input settings.(if GMT+3, then input 3, if GMT-1, then input -1)
  3. Click ok once timezone is set.
  4. Press 4 key to bring up the Main Panel of this tool.
  5. Click on the Currencies you want to back-test.

Note: You can press 4 again to hide the panel, also click buttons again to remove the news for a currency you already put on the chart.



























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Ultimate No Nonsense FX Backtester - You can Run Forward Test Simulation with this tool! Do Not Download the Demo Here, Please Read Below! Step by Step Manual Guide PDF for this backtester PDF List of Commands(Shortcuts) for this backtester Ultimate NNFX Backtester is a powerful utility tool that significantly reduces the length of backtesting process for NNFX followers.  As well as for Forex traders that operates their entries and exits at the close of a candle and manage the risk using ATR.
Ultimate MultiPair Price Alert
I Kai Wu
Utilities
Download link for the sound files, it is to be placed in the MQL4 Sound Folder. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762237 Simplify your trading with   Ultimate Price Alert , a lightweight and powerful utility tool designed for MetaTrader 4. This intuitive tool allows traders to set price alerts for all 28 major and cross forex pairs plus gold (XAUUSD) on a single chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts and streamlining your workflow. Key Features: Multi-Pair Alerts on One Chart :
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forexfilip
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forexfilip 2020.08.30 13:05 
 

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