NNFX History News Tool
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 January 2022
- Activations: 5
No Nonsense Forex History News Tool
Please do not download Demo here, There is no demo version and it will not work.
Pros:
- Ability to adapt any GMT timezone broker
- News Event precision up to M5 time-frame
- Extremely easy to use
NNFX History News Tool is a tool dedicated to NNFX followers, it is designed to ease up the process of incorporating
NNFX News Event during back-testing. History News provided by this tool starts from 2015/01/01 - 2020/08/09.
The news event history provided by this tool has precision up to M5 time-frame. And adaptable for any Broker's GMT timezone.
This tool is a perfect combo with the Ultimate NNFX Backtester I've made, and will cut your backtesting time down to a fraction.
Link to Demo Ultimate NNFX Backtester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52403
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