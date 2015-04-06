CapitalTrendline

  EnJoy 

trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices.

เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป็นเครื่องมือพื้นฐานในการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคซึ่งใช้ในการติดตามและทำนายทิศทางของการเคลื่อนไหวของราคา มันถูกสร้าง

ขึ้นโดยการเชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหรือจุดสูงสุดของราคาในกราฟ เพื่อสร้างเส้นตรงที่ช่วยในการตีความทิศทางตลาด ตัวอย่างเช่น:

  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาขึ้น (Uptrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหลายจุดในกราฟ แสดงถึงการเพิ่มขึ้นต่อเนื่องของราคา
  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาลง (Downtrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดสูงสุดหลายจุด แสดงถึงการลดลงต่อเนื่องของราคา


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Indicators
Spread Arbitrage Line คืออะไร อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวนี้เป็นเครื่องมือสำหรับดู ส่วนต่างราคา (Spread) ระหว่าง สินทรัพย์ที่เปิดกราฟอยู่ กับ สินทรัพย์อีกตัวที่เราเลือก พูดง่าย ๆ คือช่วยให้เห็นว่า ตอนนี้ราคาของ 2 สินทรัพย์ “ห่างกันมากหรือน้อย” กว่าปกติหรือไม่ เหมาะกับคนที่ดูคู่สัมพันธ์ของราคา เช่น Pair Trading Spread Trading Arbitrage แนวสถิติ การหาจังหวะที่ราคาสองตัวเบี่ยงออกจากกันมากเกินไป อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ดูอะไรได้บ้าง ตัวอินดิเคเตอร์จะมี 3 ส่วนหลัก 1) เส้น Spread เป็นเส้นหลักของอินดิเคเตอร์ แสดงค่าความต่า
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