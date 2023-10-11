HFT Pro

3

Introducing the HFT V4 EA/Robot – Your Path to Intelligent and Consistent Trading Success  Developed by a team of experienced traders.

Recommendations:

  • Trading pairs: XAUUSD,US100,USTECH,NAS100
  • Timeframe:M15,M1
  • Minimum deposit:100$
  • Brokers:Just Forex,Exness

  • Setup Guide
  • Default setting is for M15
  • Use This Setting for M1
  • Candle 30,TP:200,SL:120
  • Cnadle 30, TP:200,SL:12

   Message me to join my mql5 group were i will share set files

Specifications:

  • 1. No Shitty Martingale Strategy: Say goodbye to reckless and unsustainable Martingale techniques that often result in disastrous consequences. With HFT V4, your investments are handled with precision and caution.
  • 2. No Grid Strategy: Grid strategies can be unpredictable and unreliable. HFT V4 abandons these inconsistent approaches in favor of a more secure trading method.
  • 3. No Illegal Forex Strategy: Rest assured, HFT V4 strictly adheres to all legal and ethical standards in the forex market. Say goodbye to dubious and risky practices.
  • 4. Based on Smart Money/ICT Strategy: HFT V4 employs a sophisticated and proven approach, drawing inspiration from the Smart Money/ICT strategy. This ensures a more stable and calculated trading process.
  • What Sets HFT V4 Apart:
  • - Minimal Drawdowns and Losses: Our robot is designed to prioritize the preservation of your capital, reducing the risk of heavy losses.
  • - Money Compounding Robot (Guaranteed):** Watch your investments grow steadily as the HFT V4 EA expertly compounds your earnings over time. The growth is guaranteed, enhancing your financial stability.
  • - Monthly 20-30% Gains Easily: Experience consistent, attractive gains on your investments each month. HFT V4's intelligent approach allows you to meet your financial goals effortlessly.
  • - Full 24-Hour Support:* We understand that trading can happen at any time, which is why we offer around-the-clock support. Rest easy, knowing that our team is ready to assist you whenever you need it.
Reviews 2
hmustafa official
23
hmustafa official 2023.10.24 17:45 
 

I recently purchased this EA, and it's truly worth every penny. In just two weeks, I've managed to grow my account by almost 20%. What I love most about this EA is its use of tight stop losses. It provides both security and profit potential. Highly recommended!"

Filter:
Dovidass
40
Dovidass 2023.11.11 20:52 
 

DO NOT BUY, NOT WORTH IT

Sarfraz Ali -
664
Reply from developer Sarfraz Ali - 2023.11.15 18:36
If there's a particular issue, please provide details in my inbox and I'll try to guide you appropriately.
