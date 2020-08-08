Elliott Wave markings for MT4

Panel with a set of labels for marking the Elliott wave structure

The panel is called using the Q key. if you click twice, you can move the panel along the schedule.

The panel consists of seven rows of three colored buttons, each of which creates 5 or 3 wave markings. Correction labels consist of 3 tags, or five by shift, you can break the chain of tags when installing by pressing the Esc key

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It is possible to disable the visibility of placemarks from lower timeframes when switching to higher timeframes, which allows you not to clutter the chart with objects from small scales.

To get the video tutorial and the font, write to me



