Gold Heiken Limit

This EA has been developed, tested and traded live for XAUUSD (GOLD) M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account.

Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on HEIKEN ASHI candles. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation and waits for mean reversion situations . It uses LIMIT pending orders with FIXED STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT. With limit entries we are not getting slippage, so the costs of a trades are lowered.

EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

IS/OOS tests.

Slippage test.

Test on another market to verify the edge.

Test on lower and higher timeframe.

Robustness tests:

Monte Carlo simulations of Randomize trades order.



Randomly skip trades.



Randomize strategy parameters.



Randomize history data - volatility change.



Sensitivity for spread and slippage.

Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features

Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized.

Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings