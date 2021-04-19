NightTradeEA

4.62

Advisor NightTradeEA is a night scalper, fully automatic and does not require manual intervention.

Attention! After the unsuccessful year 2023, changes were made to the settings files. You can download new files from the link below.

The advisor opens orders only for two hours between the American and Asian sessions.

The advisor has been successfully tested on real trading accounts for three or more years:

The advisor does not use dangerous strategies that destroy the account: martingale and grid. All trading orders are protected by Stop Loss.

The advisor has a large number of settings, which allows you to customize each proposed settings file, as well as include pairs for which settings are not laid out.

    Recommendations for organizing work:

    • use brokers that offer ecn or raw accounts with minimal spreads;
    • For stable operation of the advisor, use a VPS server.

    Recommendations for setting up the advisor:

    • currency pairs used for trading: AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDJPY
    • For each pair, download the settings file;
    • new files with settings
    • in the settings, set the GMT time of your broker;
    • To study the advisor in more detail, download the file with a description of the parameters ;
    • By default , the working timeframe is M15, if the set name contains M5, then the timeframe is M5.

    Trading risk recommendations for each currency pair:

    • fixed lot trading - 0%;
    • conservative trading - 1-2%;
    • normal trade - 3-4%;
    • active trading - 5-7%;
    • aggressive trading - 8-10%

    Please, after purchasing the advisor, if you have questions about setting parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.

    Advisor buyers have the right to join a private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write a request to be added to a personal group in the “ comments ” section.

    Disclaimer: Past results are not a guarantee of similar future results. (The advisor may also suffer losses)
    You must be careful when working with high risks.

    Each advisor needs at least 3-4 months to evaluate. Please be patient!

    PS: I sell my advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that these are scammers, they are selling fakes.



    Reviews 25
    Bifrost
    1276
    Bifrost 2024.06.04 04:24 
     

    I would recommend to run this EA only on USDCAD pair. Other pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSD.

    Tran Vinh Vu
    1980
    Tran Vinh Vu 2023.02.10 12:11 
     

    Profitable and it is for long term.

    Teoh Kheng Swee
    824
    Teoh Kheng Swee 2022.10.26 02:59 
     

    I give 5 Star rating to this EA because it is profitable if you can fine tuned the settings, but the current settings provided by developer is not so profitable and some pairs will have losses. Anyone who wish to use this EA need to refine the set files provided by Mikhail as I did, then it is highly profitable. I have used it for several months and the profits are astonishing and great with low DD.

    Recommended products
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Market Maestro MM4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Cyclone Intraday MT4
    Mikhail Mitin
    Experts
    How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
    Ict Gold Scalper
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
    ShinZuka
    Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
    Experts
    Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.54 (28)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    Hermes Gold PRO
    Igor Pereira Calil
    Experts
    The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
    Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
    Buti Andy Moeng
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    InvestorPRO
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Experts
    InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
    Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Experts
    ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
    ForexXcelerator
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
    Ilan Spirit
    Denis Kudryashov
    Experts
    Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
    PipFinite EA Trend PRO
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.43 (28)
    Experts
    The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Ilanis
    Mikhail Sergeev
    4.74 (27)
    Experts
    Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
    Trade Vision Pro Mt4
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Experts
    TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 MT4 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 4 users. The product organizes MT4 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer
    FREE
    BuckWise
    Joel Protusada
    Experts
    BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Greed GvGold MT4
    Dmitriy Kavtaskin
    Experts
    Trending mathematical expert with the ability to work both on trends (default settings) and in the flat, depending on the chosen mode of work. The EA is independent of current market factors and will always work, everywhere and on most trading instruments, including indices, oil, gold, shares, etc. The essence of the strategy is this: At the beginning of the new day (default at 01-30) by terminal time, two deals are made in the same lot for the purchase and sale at a distance of the ATR volatili
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Experts
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
    PipFinite Trend Grid EA
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    4.67 (36)
    Experts
    The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
    EA Budak Ubat
    Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    Experts
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    Black Out EA
    Jason Thato Hartley
    Experts
    Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
    Night Trader EURUSD
    Ugur Oezcan
    4.21 (29)
    Experts
    The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.62 (34)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
    Scalping Robot Pro MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.92 (13)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    Experts
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    GoldPro
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
    EA Ice Cube Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.71 (21)
    Experts
    Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.48 (25)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.25 (48)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    More from author
    EastStar EA
    Mikhail Voropaev
    Experts
    RealProfit Expert works on currency pair USDJPY only! The Expert doesn’t use any additional indicators to open transaction. Trade is based on important levels breakthrough. The Expert has minimum quantity of parameters, for this reason it is ready for work immediately after it has been installed. The absence of additional parameters provides the possibility to use the Expert easily even by beginners. The Expert is suitable for long term investments over 1 year. You should take into consideratio
    ImpulsWD
    Mikhail Voropaev
    1 (1)
    Experts
    - Super promotion: 10 copies for $ 119!!! (6 copies left) - Next price: $ 150 The Expert Advisor works optimally exclusively on the USDJPY currency pair! Monitoring the account of the advisor with the SET1 parameters, risk 5% Monitoring the account of the Expert Advisor with SET2 parameters, risk 10% Files with parameters for USDJPY: SET1 SET2 You can select parameters for EURUSD and GBPUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use additional indicators to enter a trade. Trading is based on the breakou
    SevenDaysEA
    Mikhail Voropaev
    5 (7)
    Experts
    The SevenDaysEA Expert Advisor is a fully automated grid system. The adviser works on currency pairs:   AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The EA has 10 preset set-files for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested on real trading accounts: Real account signal - SevenDays   -         more than 4500% in 3 years of work. For the adviser to work on a certain currency pair, you need to install the adviser on the chart of the corresponding currency pair. To get started, you only need
    Filter:
    Bifrost
    1276
    Bifrost 2024.06.04 04:24 
     

    I would recommend to run this EA only on USDCAD pair. Other pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSD.

    Tran Vinh Vu
    1980
    Tran Vinh Vu 2023.02.10 12:11 
     

    Profitable and it is for long term.

    jhernanss
    648
    jhernanss 2022.11.13 18:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Teoh Kheng Swee
    824
    Teoh Kheng Swee 2022.10.26 02:59 
     

    I give 5 Star rating to this EA because it is profitable if you can fine tuned the settings, but the current settings provided by developer is not so profitable and some pairs will have losses. Anyone who wish to use this EA need to refine the set files provided by Mikhail as I did, then it is highly profitable. I have used it for several months and the profits are astonishing and great with low DD.

    Guntis Grants
    1104
    Guntis Grants 2022.07.26 11:34 
     

    Two moths of solid growth on live account with real money, I think is enough to give maximum rating. 5 stars from me! But this is not before I did my homework. I spent several months making my private, carefully optimized sets for all available pairs, and after that equally carefully selected those pairs that really work well. It took me about 4 months altogether. I am particularly grateful to the author for not hiding any inputs, which gives me the opportunity to work with the settings, and I love to do that.

    Radu Bot
    1789
    Radu Bot 2022.05.11 15:56 
     

    The EA has big hidden losses that don't show up in backtests. The author knows that, that's why he is lowering the price every month, and trading with small equity.

    Mikhail Voropaev
    3693
    Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2022.07.16 15:00
    The EA has no hidden losses.
    It is important to understand here - who are you?
    A long-term investor who is willing to patiently watch a gradual increase or temporary decline in capital for several years and eventually achieve his goal.
    Or someone who hopes to get the "grail" and get fabulously rich in 1-3 months. If you are from the latter, then this adviser is definitely not for you. As I wrote earlier, after a long 4 months of stomping in one place, the top has been updated on the account and the new result inspires hope. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1389257?source=Site+Signals+From+Author The broker is very important in this EA. This is probably the only hidden loss. Spread and execution depend on the broker. In a group, I definitely recommend a few
    brokers for the best results.
    髙 Yama Hiroshi Ki
    1736
    髙 Yama Hiroshi Ki 2022.05.08 07:29 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Валерий Гарко
    154
    Валерий Гарко 2022.03.17 10:31 
     

    NightTrade3 compensated losses from trading on NightTrade2

    Mikhail Voropaev
    3693
    Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2022.03.17 14:37
    Последние два месяца не очень приятные. Мы все терпим убытки. Но я уже писал раньше и еще раз повторю: я очень надеюсь, что мы все понимаем, что грааля не существует и любой советник это лишь инструмент для работы, долгой кропотливой работы. Психологически тяжело переносить те периоды, когда советник не приносит ожидаемую прибыль или, более того, приносит убыток.
    Особенно, если работа с советником началась в самом начале убыточного периода и сумма вашего начального депозита уменьшается.
    За пять лет работы с этим советником я не раз проходил через такие периоды. Но я всегда выходил победителем. Я не скрываю доходность по месяцам.
    Если посмотреть на сигнал NightTrade2, которому больше 2 лет, видно, что график роста депозита на счете далеко не прямая.
    Постоянное движение вверх-вниз.
    Просадка сигнала достигала 40%. Ровно год назад три месяца - январь, февраль и март 2021 года были закончены с убытком. Затем семь месяцев с прибылью. Если вы обратите внимание на другой мой сигнал - NightTrade3, то увидите красную зону в самом начале на графике.
    Это как раз та ситуация, когда после открытия нового счета мой первоначальный депозит потерял почти 30%. Но итог года плюс 350%.
    (Уточню - на счете высокий риск до 8% по некоторым парам).
    Когда рынок входил в турбулентность, то период нестабильной торговли иногда длился до 3-х месяцев. Как в прошлом году.
    Буду надеяться, что такой период в этот раз не затянется надолго. Желаю всем нам удачи!
    Tsuyoshi Arikuma
    839
    Tsuyoshi Arikuma 2022.03.10 16:08 
     

    03/10/2022: so far so good... This is my first day... In general, my first day was negative, but I'm confident with this EA because what I saw in my backtest was exactly what happened in my real account. I hope that I can increase my account in long term, I will keep you updated

    Montoyad8857
    101
    Montoyad8857 2022.02.09 23:27 
     

    So I'm leaving an honest review. I was excited about this EA when I purchased it, however, now I believe I wasted my money on an EA that really disappointed me. When purchased, the backtesting was great, good profits with low DD. Once placed on an account, this EA is set up to only trade an hour between the change from the American session to the Asian session, when spreads grow larger. The EA will not get into many trades but when it does, you will quickly go into drawdown and eventually the EA will pull you out with a loss. Unfortunately, even a handful of members of the telegram group are disappointed and stopping their EA's. I will say I liked how the creator had saved links to each setting for different pairs, but thats not enough when the EA is was so excited about ended up being a bad buy. Look somewhere else people.

    Mikhail Voropaev
    3693
    Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2022.02.21 09:12
    It is a pity that you did not achieve the desired result using my adviser. It is psychologically difficult to endure those periods when the adviser does not bring
    expected profit or moreover brings a loss.
    Especially if the work with the adviser started at the very beginning of such a period and the amount of your initial deposit decreases.
    Believe me, in the five years of working with this adviser, I have gone through such periods more than once. But I always came out victorious.
    I don't want to prove something with words. For this, I have the NightTrade2 signal, which is over 2 years old.
    And the growth schedule of the deposit on the account is far from straight.
    A constant movement up and down.
    The signal drawdown reached 40%.
    Of course the drawdown depends on the risk, when the drawdown reached 40% I worked with a lot of risk - up to 10% per trade on some pairs.
    If you pay attention to my other signal - NightTrade3, you will see a red zone at the very beginning on the chart.
    This is exactly the situation when after opening a new account, my initial deposit lost almost 30%. But the result of the year is plus 350%.
    (I will clarify - the account has a high risk of up to 8% for some pairs).
    If you have a desire to continue working with my adviser and you have additional questions on setting up an adviser, please
    send me all your questions in private messages. I will definitely answer all your questions.
    Good luck to you!
    Nikolai Kutsenko
    1023
    Nikolai Kutsenko 2022.01.13 09:58 
     

    Здравствуйте, Михаил, пришлите, пожалуйста, последние настройки для советника.

    Stef
    92
    Stef 2022.01.04 04:22 
     

    Am really happy with NT so far - I've been running it live since the end of Nov after selecting my own range of pairs to run, plus did my own risk analysis (I'm a bit more conservative than recommended settings, so went with adjusted risk settings and did margin calculations as well as I don't like it to run too deep). Brought in a nice, steady 5% for it's first month at very low risk. I ran it right through Xmas and NY on a small live account to see how it did in low liquidity periods and it still did well. Whilst it's early days, so far so good and I like the way it trades. Support has been excellent from Mikhail as well.

    Henry Setiawan
    677
    Henry Setiawan 2021.12.30 13:14 
     

    30 Dec 21 : I love the SL method of this EA. each pair had different settings, this is make sense because every pair have different behavior & movement. Just don't greedy to set the Risk. Keep up the good work.

    3der
    794
    3der 2021.12.29 10:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jin Feng Ji
    1346
    Jin Feng Ji 2021.12.21 09:20 
     

    我买了这个ea，效果挺好，有探讨ea的朋友可以加我qq，1015628411

    Black
    105
    Black 2021.11.26 18:20 
     

    Good

    Takayuki Yoshida
    431
    Takayuki Yoshida 2021.11.03 05:26 
     

    very good. It is functioning stably.

    Olga Snizhko
    1042
    Olga Snizhko 2021.10.24 20:04 
     

    Let's see. problems with slippage when using EA on volumes over 0.5 lot.

    iam3315
    832
    iam3315 2021.10.20 06:45 
     

    Good ea, profit.

    Charlie Grech
    338
    Charlie Grech 2021.10.11 12:35 
     

    This EA has yielded pretty epic results in the first few weeks. I am impressed. Note that the EA results vary from broker to broker, good spread is important for this EA, more so than other robots. Mikhail is always there for support aswell. If you get bad results initially PM the owner and join the telegram group, with the right settings and broker its fantastic.

    12
    Reply to review