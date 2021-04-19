Advisor NightTradeEA is a night scalper, fully automatic and does not require manual intervention.

Attention! After the unsuccessful year 2023, changes were made to the settings files. You can download new files from the link below.

new files with settings

The advisor opens orders only for two hours between the American and Asian sessions.

The advisor has been successfully tested on real trading accounts for three or more years:

NightTrade3 real account signal - more than 1000% in a year and a half (risk - from 3 to 7% per transaction);

The advisor does not use dangerous strategies that destroy the account: martingale and grid. All trading orders are protected by Stop Loss.

The advisor has a large number of settings, which allows you to customize each proposed settings file, as well as include pairs for which settings are not laid out.

Recommendations for organizing work: use brokers that offer ecn or raw accounts with minimal spreads;

For stable operation of the advisor, use a VPS server. Recommendations for setting up the advisor: currency pairs used for trading: AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, CHFJPY, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDJPY



For each pair, download the settings file;

new files with settings

settings in the settings, set the GMT time of your broker;

To study the advisor in more detail, download the file with a description of the parameters ;

By default , the working timeframe is M15, if the set name contains M5, then the timeframe is M5. Trading risk recommendations for each currency pair: fixed lot trading - 0%;



conservative trading - 1-2%;



normal trade - 3-4%;



active trading - 5-7%;

aggressive trading - 8-10% Please, after purchasing the advisor, if you have questions about setting parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message. Advisor buyers have the right to join a private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write a request to be added to a personal group in the “ comments ” section.

Disclaimer: Past results are not a guarantee of similar future results. (The advisor may also suffer losses)

You must be careful when working with high risks. Each advisor needs at least 3-4 months to evaluate. Please be patient! PS: I sell my advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that these are scammers, they are selling fakes.





