Over And Under Pattern Scanner Mt5

  • This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me.
  • The free version works on “USDJPY” charts.
  • All symbols and time frames scanner.
  • Contact me after payment to send you the User-Manual PDF File.

OVER and UNDER

Over & Under pattern is an advanced price action trading concept in the trading industry. The Over & Under pattern is more than a confluence pattern or entry technique than a trading strategy. It is a reversal pattern that is created after a significant obvious trend. It uses to confirm the trader’s bias. If you combine this pattern with your trading strategy, it increases your trading odds & boosts your confidence level. It helps you to make better decisions on time as well. Many supply & demand traders use this pattern to identify the strong tradable zones. Over & Under pattern does not appear all the time, but when this happens, traders should not ignore it. It is one of the most reliable and powerful patterns to trade.


Main Features
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • NO repaint
  • Sending the alert and push notification and Email
  • Fibonacci level is added automatically
  • Scan All charts
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • You can use in all markets.


    • Input Parameters

    Display / Style Option

    • Changing the color of the bullish and bearish Over and Under,TP and SL
    • Changing line thickness

      Alert Settings

      • Display Alert, Enable or disable Alert
      • Display Notification, Enable or disable Notification
      • Send Email, Enable or disable Email





      Reviews 1
      Aravind Kolanupaka
      9789
      Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.11.28 21:13 
       

      Good scanner

