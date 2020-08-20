CapControl

CapControl is a professional approach to money management. Each trader will have the opportunity to reach a new level of their trading, as with its help, psychological barriers that prevent  full trade and  maximize profits are eliminated.

Demo version that works only on a pair of GBP/JPY: CapControl DEMO download

3 destructive psychological barriers:

1. Fear of relative risks. A drawdown of 10% on a $ 100 account is $ 10. But the same 10% on the account of $ 5000 can psychologically unsettle the trader, as in cash is already $ 500. Such an illusion negatively affects the results.

CapControl solves this problem and eliminates illusions. The trader sets up a working deposit for himself which is convenient for him to work with and trades on this basis. And real transactions on the account are opened proportionally. Example: a working deposit on the panel is set to $ 100, a trader trades in a lot of 0.01; on a real account $ 5000, and transactions will be opened proportionally, namely 0.5 lot. Earning on a virtual account from $ 100 to $ 150 - in a real account, the increase will be from $ 5000 to $ 7500, i.e. the same 50%. Thus, the habit of working with the same deposit will be developed and once again multiplying your funds will be all the easier and simpler.

2. Link to past results. The first transactions on the new account are most often positive. A trader looks at the market with a fresh look, waits for the very deal, opens it, leads it as he intended. But immediately after this transaction, the trader is attached to this result. He does not want to lose what he already has and begins to act either extremely carefully, or on the contrary loses his vigilance, or tries to recover losses as quickly as possible.

Implementation of the bypass: the “Reset” button resets the result to the established working deposit. Example: during a week a trader earned from $ 100 to $ 120. On Monday (or another day, at any time), in order not to be tied to the result of the previous trade, you need to click the “Reset” button and the deposit will be reset to the working one and will be displayed, as before, $ 100. Visually, the account will have $ 100, but the lot will now be calculated from the new amount, taking into account the growth from last week. Thus, there is no reference to past results and all funds in the account are used most effectively.

3. The lack of an ultimate goal. Basically, traders do not have an ultimate goal. Usually this is an abstract idea that you need to try to trade profitably. But without a specific goal, the trader comes to NON-specific results. When setting the final goal, the human brain mobilizes all its capabilities and reaches it.

Implementation of bypassing this barrier: in the upper part of the panel, the general desired goal is set (an increase of 2, 10, 50 times). And the main goal is to split into two smaller goals - the daily plan and the weekly one. Setting himself a goal - the trader gives himself the installation to achieve it. He will see the results of his progress towards the goal in horizontal blocks, which are calculated for each of the goals (taking into account the compound percentage).

This panel also simplifies and speeds up the trading process. Pending orders are set in 2 clicks. This method of placing orders is more practical, because visually it is clear at what level the order will be placed. Also in 1-2 clicks you can open positions, lock, reverse, close orders (partial close, close all at once), delete pending orders, include 3 types of trailing, etc.

Input parameters:

  • slippage - slippage
  • comment - set a comment for orders
  • working deposit
  • limit closure - closing all transactions upon reaching the established limits yes / no
  • limit orders by distance or line - type of setting pending orders
  • trailing TF - TF for trailing
  • indent from the calculated SL - indent of the calculated SL level
  • min profit - minimum profit to start trailing
  • step - trailing step
  • averaging period MA - MA period for MA trailing
  • MA indicator shift
  • MA averaging method - averaging method
  • used price MA - prices for calculating MA
  • bar number for calculating MA - bar number MA
  • trailing point - points in profit for starting trailing point
  • language - language: en english, ru russian
  • apply template to graph - apply a template
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Wolf Stream Robot   features a unique ability to "see" the chart the same way a human does. This is precisely why it accurately reads market sentiment. The fears and hopes of the crowd form in real-time, based on current situations. The robot reacts to them and acts optimally for each scenario. Real-time trading has yielded a   103% gain since July 26, 2021   (3.5 months). The market has many distinct phases, each fundamentally different in nature. Therefore, an individual approach to each is re
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