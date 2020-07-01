Trade Painel OfflineCharts









It is a panel that seems common, however, far beyond those of additional buttons for closing multiple orders, it is essential for those using the offline charts generators for Renko, Range, Ticks, and similars because in the Metatrader 5 does not allow the manual operation of orders in these charts that are generated synthetically. The "TRADE PANEL" makes it very easy to handle both orders executed to the market and the placing of pending orders, offering practically the same immediate action resources available in the conventional time frame charts of the platform.



