Trade Painel OfflineCharts

3.5



It is a panel that seems common, however, far beyond those of additional buttons for closing multiple orders, it is essential for those using the offline charts generators for Renko, Range, Ticks, and similars because in the Metatrader 5 does not allow the manual operation of orders in these charts that are generated synthetically. The "TRADE PANEL" makes it very easy to handle both orders executed to the market and the placing of pending orders, offering practically the same immediate action resources available in the conventional time frame charts of the platform.



AVAILABLE RESOURCES


[ 1 ]   Conventional mini panel equal to Metatrader 5, with price quote (ask/bid), lot configuration and order execution;


[ 2 ]   Multiple order closing buttons:
         - CLOSE EXECUTED SELLS
         - CLOSE PENDING SELLS
         - CLOSE EXECUTED BUYS
         - CLOSE PENDING BUYS

[ 3 ]   Quick menu for placing pending orders that is activated with "2 clicks" with the left mouse button on the chart:
         - BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP
         - SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP
         - ALERT: Inserts an alarm on the graph which, by default, will ring 5 times before it is automatically removed from the chart

NOTE: All executed and pending orders will also display reference lines on offline charts, with the same possibility of handling conventional time frame charts.


Reviews 5
HuyVu
14
HuyVu 2026.03.11 03:10 
 

Very Good , thank You so much

PersonalXZ
28
PersonalXZ 2025.04.15 07:31 
 

I followed the instructions from the creator and it worked here! // Problem: invalid pointer access in 'BaseControl.mqh' // Solution: Rename 'Trade Panel OfflineCharts.ex5' to 'Panel.ex5'

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Candle by Seconds
Marcelo Akio Iqueuti
4.46 (46)
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It was developed especially for intraday operations, allowing the market operator to create unconventional candlestick charts, to escape the traditional points of OHLC (Open, Hight, Low and Close). This Expert Advisor (EA) assembles custom candles in any time frame by seconds unit. You can generate charts that are not available in standard Metatrader 5 periods, for example: Generate a chart of an unconventional time frame of 27 seconds or, if you want to generate 7 minutes time frame, just t
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Rinus Hofma
18
Rinus Hofma 2026.04.05 21:55 
 

Had het willen gebruiken voorMT4 maar dat wil niet.

HuyVu
14
HuyVu 2026.03.11 03:10 
 

Very Good , thank You so much

PersonalXZ
28
PersonalXZ 2025.04.15 07:31 
 

I followed the instructions from the creator and it worked here! // Problem: invalid pointer access in 'BaseControl.mqh' // Solution: Rename 'Trade Panel OfflineCharts.ex5' to 'Panel.ex5'

Jorge Luis Paiba Rojas
346
Jorge Luis Paiba Rojas 2022.10.20 03:12 
 

NO FUNCIONA

Carlos Augusto De Pina
719
Carlos Augusto De Pina 2021.08.15 21:27 
 

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