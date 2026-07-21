Just On Time

This minimalist indicator enables you to switch between timeframes using hotkeys, while displaying the symbol and the time remaining until the candle closes. You can customise the layout, font size and colours.


JustOnTime is a simple yet indispensable indicator

  • It displays the current symbol and timeframe
  • 7 customisable slots: enter the timeframe and the key you want to assign to it (e.g. ‘H4’ → ‘4’)
    Default hotkeys: 1 → M5, 2 → M15, 3 → H1, 4 → H4, 5 → D1, 6 → W1, 7 → MN1
  • Shows a real-time countdown to the close of the current candlestick

Settings:

  • Six positioning options: any corner of the chart or centred at the top or bottom
  • The timer can be placed above or below the main line
  • Independent font size and colour for the symbol/timeframe and timer
  • Fine-tuning of the X/Y position


Indicator, Chart, Timeframe, Countdown, Candletimer, Multi-timeframe

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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Just One Click Trade
Aliaksandr Hurban
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Just One Click Trade Free demo version   Is a manual trading panel for MT5. Drag the Entry / SL / TP lines right on the chart — lot size is calculated automatically for your risk (% or $). Partial close, partial TP, BE, position list with live P/L, Swap accounting, commission display, early closure based on direction or result, hotkeys for every action. Not a robot — a tool for traders who trade by hand and want to do it faster. Features Risk Management Automatic lot size calculation — by % o
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