The Harvest Divergence Strategy is a home made long-term trading strategy and good for strategy diversification and earning huge profits per trade.





Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below:





1. This strategy is built for trend hunting and extreme speculation seekers. The default parameters is for 1 hour chart EURUSD only.

2. It comes with wider range of taking profits but narrower range of stopping loss default settings in order to follow the trend properly while cut loss immediately for the wrong direction.

3. Low win rate but high potential profits meaning you may get several wrong trades but get all them back by one successful trade according to back-testing (5.5 years).

4. Low frequency of transaction and 1 trade per month roughly.

5. 5. The optimal lost in pips is 25, profit in pips is 135. Moreover, the risk per trade is up to your risk appetite and it is normally between 0.01 and 0.03.

Please find the inputs and initial the settings for the best results!





Last but not least, the strategy version will be optimised irregularly based on the process of new research.

Please find back-testing results and risk management data in the screenshots and good luck with all your trades!







