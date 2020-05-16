Harvest Divergence

The Harvest Divergence Strategy is a home made long-term trading strategy and good for strategy diversification and earning huge profits per trade.


Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below:


1. This strategy is built for trend hunting and extreme speculation seekers. The default parameters is for 1 hour chart EURUSD only.  

2. It comes with wider range of taking profits but narrower range of stopping loss default settings in order to follow the trend properly while cut loss immediately for the wrong direction.

3. Low win rate but high potential profits meaning you may get several wrong trades but get all them back by one successful trade according to back-testing (5.5 years).

4. Low frequency of transaction and 1 trade per month roughly.

5. 5. The optimal lost in pips is 25profit in pips is 135. Moreover, the risk per trade is up to your risk appetite and it is normally between 0.01 and 0.03.

    Please find the inputs and initial the settings for the best results!


Last but not least, the strategy version will be optimised irregularly based on the process of new research.

Please find back-testing results and risk management data in the screenshots and good luck with all your trades!



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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Trend Sniping
Ke Xiu
Experts
The Trend Sniping is  a home made medium-term trading strategy  and good for  strategy diversification  and  earning huge profits per trade . Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below: 1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for  1 hour chart AUDUSD only .   2. It comes with both  appropriate  range of taking profits  and  appropriate  range of stopping loss  default settings. 3. Smooth back-testin
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