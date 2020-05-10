Gbp index gbp
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The GBP index is an index (or measure) of the value of the Great British Pound relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket Britian. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the great british pound gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies. Displays a GBP chart in a separate window of the current chart. Based on EURGBP, GBPSEK, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF . All these pairs should be added to Market Watch for indicator to work. customizable moving averages can be applied to the index
A signal is generated when index cross moving average