Bitcoin Alert

Bitcoin Alert utility : This utility provides helpful Bitcoin infomation including Order Book from 3 brokers Bitfinex, Binance and Bitmex help you make the decisions to open any long or short.

https://c.mql5.com/31/424/bitcoin-alert-screen-7997.jpg

For retail traders, we couldn’t know the real incoming volume in currency market from big brokers. But in cryptocurrency, there are many brokers offer us the information. And from my perspective Bids and Asks volume from many bitcoin borker have a strong relationship with incoming price changes.

I hope this might be helpful.

Graphic Display

Lot Size : Order lots, this field will be used when you enter action button BUY or SELL
Spread : Spread information calculate by Asks-Bids

Action Button :

  BUY
 SELL
 CLOSE ALL ORDER (w/ checking magic no.)

Order Book Info :

(update every 2 seconds)

 Left side - Bids prices w/ volume
 Right side - Ask prices w/ volume
 Sum - Order amount of first 10 bids/asks

*Bitmex volume calculate by using contract volume as follows :-
  XBT Volume = 1 / price * contract volume

Input Parameter

MAGICNO :
 Order magic no.
SLIPPAGE : Slippage to be use in Action BUY, SELL or CLOSE ALL ORDER 
MIN_AMOUNT_ALERT :
 Minimum of incoming Bids, Asks amount will be alerted
AMOUNT_RATIO_ALERT :
 Minimum of RATIO between Bids and Asks amount will be alerted
  For example :-

     MIN_AMOUNT_ALERT : 15
     AMOUNT_RATIO_ALERT : 50

     Bids amount = 25.334 BTC      Ask amount = 0.066 BTC

     [25.334/0.066] = 383.848 > RATIO (50) , and Ask amount = 25.334  > 15 this means buying volume is stronger than selling, System will alert by GREEN color.

     And if selling volume is stronger than buying, system will alert by RED color.
     https://c.mql5.com/31/423/bitcoin-alert-screen-3792.jpg

     * This logic will be applied for only first line and summary line

Prerequisite Setting

1.   Menu > Tools > Options, Allow automated trading and Allow WebRequest as follows :-

      -   https://api.bitfinex.com/v1/book/btcusd
      -   https://api.binance.com/api/v3/depth
      -   https://www.bitmex.com/api/bitcoincharts/XBTUSD/orderBook

          https://c.mql5.com/31/423/bitcoin-alert-screen-5857.jpg
          https://c.mql5.com/31/423/bitcoin-alert-screen-9980.jpg

2.   And do not forget to enanble AutoTrading. If you don't enable its, order book info is still working but you will not be able to use action button BUY, SELL and CLOSE ALL ORDER

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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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