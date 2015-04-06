Gold Magnet

Gold Magnet 

Gold Magnet EA is New EA based on advance strategy that is based on chart behavior of Gold. more than 6 indicators are used to build up the strategy which is more than 80% true in testing.

Strategy Nature: Gold magnet is actually based on trend following strategy.

Installation Instructions:

This EA is build for MT4 only, we are working on MT5 compatible version.

Use M15 Time frame.

It is highly recommended to use built in default settings.

This EA stored Some trading information in data folder to restore after any unexpected shutdown of terminal. Which are automatically restored after terminal starts.

Its better to not to switch MT4 terminal during trading(if there is any open trade better to wait to close it.)


Features:

This EA worked for both 4 and 5 digit brokers.

The unique strategy complete a trade spell in maximum 2 or 3 trades only.

This EA finds the the best opportunity to enter the market and exit on well place.

There is no rush in setting of this EA, you can use Default settings to use it on chart.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Universal MicroCore EA
aamir shaheen
Experts
Microcore universal EA Microcore universal EA is new in the Forex market. it can work on multiple symbols on the same terminal. This EA can work on both standard and cent account. The best secure use of this EA is to apply on cent account. Version info This is version 1.00. we are working on next version with the new updates. these updates include code optimization and trailing stops. Live Trading Result View Account#:              67652910 Investor Password:  HNRHGDB78DHR Server:             
Email and Push Notification
aamir shaheen
Indicators
Email and push notification Alert This is very powerful tool to get Detailed view of all of your trading on same spot. it can send 2 types of alerts, Email Alerts Push Notification 1: Email Alert email alerts are consist of 4 sections Section 1 includes Account number and name details Section 2 includes Account Balance Equity and Floating Profit/Loss details. Section 3 includes Pair wise Profit and loss Section 4 includes Pair wise+Order wise Detailed  view of all trades. its includes numbers
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