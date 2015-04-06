Gold Magnet

Gold Magnet EA is New EA based on advance strategy that is based on chart behavior of Gold. more than 6 indicators are used to build up the strategy which is more than 80% true in testing. Strategy Nature: Gold magnet is actually based on trend following strategy.

Installation Instructions:

This EA is build for MT4 only, we are working on MT5 compatible version.

Use M15 Time frame.

It is highly recommended to use built in default settings.

This EA stored Some trading information in data folder to restore after any unexpected shutdown of terminal. Which are automatically restored after terminal starts.

Its better to not to switch MT4 terminal during trading(if there is any open trade better to wait to close it.)





Features:

This EA worked for both 4 and 5 digit brokers.

The unique strategy complete a trade spell in maximum 2 or 3 trades only.

This EA finds the the best opportunity to enter the market and exit on well place.

There is no rush in setting of this EA, you can use Default settings to use it on chart.