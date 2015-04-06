Universal MicroCore EA

Microcore universal EA

Microcore universal EA is new in the Forex market. it can work on multiple symbols on the same terminal. This EA can work on both standard and cent account. The best secure use of this EA is to apply on cent account.

Version info

This is version 1.00. we are working on next version with the new updates. these updates include code optimization and trailing stops.


Live Trading Result View

Account#:              67652910

Investor Password: HNRHGDB78DHR

Server:                  InstaForex-1Contest.com

Note: This robot is also applied on real, but due to security reason, its not been shared here pulically.




Main Strategy

Order will open based on some combinations of custom indicators and price action/Movment then manage them with TP or martingale system.

 This EA is based on 2 strategies.

1: Bouncing strategy (against the trend)

2: Trend Follow strategy

you can choose the strategy from EA input window with the name of "Inverse_Strategy".  Setting it as FALSE will set EA to Bouncing strategy and  setting it as TRUE will set EA to Trend Follow strategy.

So changing the strategy will depends upon the behavior and specs of symbol.

Parameters


 AutoTrading: 

True: it will trade

False: it will not trade

 ConditionalMode:

True: it will follow the trading condition first, then trade

False: it will not check for condition and place 2 orders( 1 Buy and 1 Sell) at the same time.  from both orders, one will hit the tp and other will follow martingale system

Inverse_Strategy: it will switch the strategy.

FALSE: will set EA to Bouncing strategy and order will place against trend.

TRUE: will set EA to Trend Follow strategy and order will go with trend. 

  ActOnBarClose:

In conditional mode, when specific trading condition meets, it will do following actions

TRUE: it will Wait for current bar to close, then it will place order if still trading condition meets.

FALSE: it will place order any time when specific condition trading meets

 lot: 

its simple lot size. Better to start with 0.01 or minimum lot size offered by broker.

TakeProfit:

Simple Take profit.

Lot_Multiplier:

In martingale system, this is actually called pip step. By default it zero and it should be zero if you have low margin. 

Variable_Order_Pip_Difference:

In martingale system, pip difference between orders is set by this point.

TRUE: if true then

        • 2nd order will be place at the difference or 20 pips from first order. 
        • 3rd order will be place at the difference or 30 pips from first order. 

Max_Order_Difference:

Distance between tow orders in pips.

Show_Info_On_Chart:

trading statistic about current symbol will be shown on chart.









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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
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Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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aamir shaheen
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Gold Magnet   Gold Magnet EA is New EA based on advance strategy that is based on chart behavior of Gold. more than 6 indicators are used to build up the strategy which is more than 80% true in testing. Strategy Nature: Gold magnet is actually based on trend following strategy. Installation Instructions: This EA is build for MT4 only, we are working on MT5 compatible version. Use M15 Time frame. It is highly recommended to use built in default settings. This EA stored Some trading information i
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