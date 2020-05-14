FX Fishing

About Yasha Firooz

Yasha was a staff member of a wealth management company in the year of 2012.
He was delegated with various office and technology duties, as well was able to bridge some of the wealth management team with the founder’s needs. The wealth management company was heavily invested into the trading industry.


About FX Fishing MT5 (Meta Trader 5 Indicator)

Yasha was bothered by the market volatility and has pondered if it was possible to just feel the market waves between the bulls and bears. Therefore, strategized an indicator which would do just that. For every up pip is counted and for every bottom pip is counted. These two ticks are displayed as in the indicator image shown below:  

-          Green Number (Up Tick/Pip)

-          Orange Number (Down Tick/Pip)

The number displayed below middle is the difference between the Up and Down volatility.
Indicating a strong Bull or Bear volume.  

The Fishing Indicator works on a RATIO of 1:3, which is indicated on the on the color dot on the right.
Green = Bull
Orange = Bear
White = Side Ways  

The Ratio is shown on the right, the displayed colored dot.

There are a few ways, this indicator can assist in your trading.
You can trial the demo and find what is the best fit for your style.
*Please note: This is a highly intuitive indicator.
I have dropped the price from $45 to $30

How I used the FX Fishing MT5

(Trend)
1. You insert the fishing indicator onto your charts, and wait around 10 or 30mins at least.
The dot will display the 1:3 ratio of direction. Then you can choose to trade.

Once Done:  Take the indicator off your chart and re-apply it and repeat instructions as above.
  

(Scalping)
2. This is my personal favorite. Insert the indicator onto your chart.
Then save that chart into templates, for example, I can name it, quick fish.
I would watch the tick difference calculator for a while. Then the move difference will be very apparent. Then I would trade that direction. Then I close in the money. Then reinsert the quick fish template. And repeat.

 

Please Remember Golden Trader’s Rules
Trading randomly alone is gambling.
- Have good money management.
- Have tight confirmations.
- Know when to go in.
- Know when to get out.
- Don’t be afraid to use stop losses.
- Trail Stops can be a good to implement.
- You’re always learning, don’t be extremely critical on yourself, even babies had to learn to walk.
- Picking up treading psychology is a must.
- Economic Calendars and Market Crossovers will affect volatility.  

Yasha Rules of trading affirmations
1: I will not trade in Fear
2: I will not trade in Greed
3: I will not revenge Trade
4: I will not be affected by the Fear Of Missing Out (Not taking a trade or getting out of a trade early)
5: I follow my trading rules religiously.  

Thank You for Trialing FX Fishing, leave a  5 star review.

*Note Changes: 25.10.24
Removed Vauge and tacky descriptions.
Descriptions are now transparent and updated.
Provided a proper Screenshot on how the Indicator calculates.

If you have any questions: Contact Me

Thank You   

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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About Yasha Firooz Yasha was a staff member of a wealth management company in the year of 2012. He was delegated with various office and technology duties, as well was able to bridge some of the wealth management team with the founder’s needs. The wealth management company was heavily invested into the trading industry. About FX Fishing MT5 (Meta Trader 5 Indicator) Yasha was bothered by the market volatility and has pondered if it was possible to just feel the market waves between the bulls a
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