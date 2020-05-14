About Yasha Firooz

Yasha was a staff member of a wealth management company in the year of 2012.

He was delegated with various office and technology duties, as well was able to bridge some of the wealth management team with the founder’s needs. The wealth management company was heavily invested into the trading industry.





About FX Fishing MT5 (Meta Trader 5 Indicator)

Yasha was bothered by the market volatility and has pondered if it was possible to just feel the market waves between the bulls and bears. Therefore, strategized an indicator which would do just that. For every up pip is counted and for every bottom pip is counted. These two ticks are displayed as in the indicator image shown below:

- Green Number (Up Tick/Pip)

- Orange Number (Down Tick/Pip)

The number displayed below middle is the difference between the Up and Down volatility.

Indicating a strong Bull or Bear volume.

The Fishing Indicator works on a RATIO of 1:3, which is indicated on the on the color dot on the right.

Green = Bull

Orange = Bear

White = Side Ways

The Ratio is shown on the right, the displayed colored dot.





There are a few ways, this indicator can assist in your trading.

You can trial the demo and find what is the best fit for your style.

*Please note: This is a highly intuitive indicator.

I have dropped the price from $45 to $30

How I used the FX Fishing MT5

(Trend)

1. You insert the fishing indicator onto your charts, and wait around 10 or 30mins at least.

The dot will display the 1:3 ratio of direction. Then you can choose to trade.



Once Done: Take the indicator off your chart and re-apply it and repeat instructions as above.



(Scalping)

2. This is my personal favorite. Insert the indicator onto your chart.

Then save that chart into templates, for example, I can name it, quick fish.

I would watch the tick difference calculator for a while. Then the move difference will be very apparent. Then I would trade that direction. Then I close in the money. Then reinsert the quick fish template. And repeat.

Please Remember Golden Trader’s Rules

Trading randomly alone is gambling.

- Have good money management.

- Have tight confirmations.

- Know when to go in.

- Know when to get out.

- Don’t be afraid to use stop losses.

- Trail Stops can be a good to implement.

- You’re always learning, don’t be extremely critical on yourself, even babies had to learn to walk.

- Picking up treading psychology is a must.

- Economic Calendars and Market Crossovers will affect volatility.



Yasha Rules of trading affirmations

1: I will not trade in Fear

2: I will not trade in Greed

3: I will not revenge Trade

4: I will not be affected by the Fear Of Missing Out (Not taking a trade or getting out of a trade early)

5: I follow my trading rules religiously.



Thank You for Trialing FX Fishing, leave a 5 star review.

*Note Changes: 25.10.24

Removed Vauge and tacky descriptions.

Descriptions are now transparent and updated.

Provided a proper Screenshot on how the Indicator calculates.



If you have any questions: Contact Me



Thank You