EABagus AutoPilot

5

EABAGUS AutoPilot System

EABAGUS ROBOT FOREX AutoPilot 24 hours, Ready to work for you to make profit.
EABAGUS works based on several indicators that have been embedded in it, which will produce an accurate signal, thus producing maximum profit.

EA works on TF M5 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction.

Stop Loss uses a percentage system of the specified balance value [Min to CutLoss%] so what percentage of the desired level of loss when an open position has occurred can be set there.

If [Min to CutLoss%] is filled in 100 then the same as no StopLoss or SL value 100% of the balance, ideally 5% of the balance is good to prevent wrong positions or markets.

LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING <<< klik now

Trading recommendations:

  • Recommended TF (Time Frame) : M5 .
  • Recommended Pair : USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD
  • Support All Symbols pairs
  • Minimum deposit: $200 (1Pair with 0.01 lots).
  • Laverage Minumum : 1:500

Recommended trading account:

  • Standart Akun deposit LOW RISK   of $ 400  with a minimum lot 0.01 - 1 currency pairs (eg USDCHF);
  • Standart Akun deposit MEDIUM RISK  of $ 200  with minimal lot  0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF);
  • StandartAkun deposit HIGH RISK   of $ 100  with minimal lot  0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF);
  • To Safe if Deposit Under $ 200 Use Cent Account.

Ilustration Balance :

  • Balance : $200 
  • Lots : 0.01  [lot value according to the capital used, see the explanation]
  • Min Pip Step : 20 [Minimum distance between positions, the distance will change according to the slow speed of the candle]
  • Multiplier :  1 (default use 1 of fix lot)
  • TP in Pip : 40 [Maximum pips value, the value must be above Traling Stop]
  • TP in Money $ :1 [The value of profit is based on $ dollars, if use 1 then profit is $ 1]
  • Maximal Level : 6 [Maximum number of positions]
  • Level To Close BEP : 6 [Number of positions when EA will break even / BEP, if Maximal Level: 6 and Level To Close BEP: 6, then if there have been 6 positions EA will close position at breakeven]
  • Tralling Stop : 15 [The value at which the EA will lock in profit when the market cannot touch the Take Profit and the market is reversing]
  • Max Minus to CutLoss % : 5 [what percentage of the desired level of loss, is used as a Stop Loss / SL]

The expert advisor has been in development since 2016 until now.
Reviews 3
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.10.31 03:55 
 

Just purchased about 2 months ago. Money making machine! All I can say is this is the best EA I have ever purchased from the MQL5 Platform. Low DD and sooo accurate with the entry points. Thank you for changing my life for the better. Worth 10 times what you are asking for this EA. Happy Trading everyone!

Edwin Luk
282
Edwin Luk 2020.08.14 21:11 
 

Yes, it makes money everyday. The developer is very helpful. I just used the set file provided and the currency pairs suggested.

singroove
579
singroove 2020.05.16 00:14 
 

This EA makes money every day.

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Engine Forex EAbagus
Bustanul Arifin
Experts
intelligent algorithm in forex trading, which supports locking profit. EA works on TF M30,H1,H4 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction. Trading recommendations: Recommended TF (Time Frame) : M30 / H1 . Recommended Pair : EURUSD ,  USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD Support All Symbols pairs Minimum deposit: $200  (1Pair with 0.01 lots). Laverage Minumum : 1:500 Recommended tra
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Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.10.31 03:55 
 

Just purchased about 2 months ago. Money making machine! All I can say is this is the best EA I have ever purchased from the MQL5 Platform. Low DD and sooo accurate with the entry points. Thank you for changing my life for the better. Worth 10 times what you are asking for this EA. Happy Trading everyone!

Bustanul Arifin
677
Reply from developer Bustanul Arifin 2022.07.01 04:57
Trims for comment
Edwin Luk
282
Edwin Luk 2020.08.14 21:11 
 

Yes, it makes money everyday. The developer is very helpful. I just used the set file provided and the currency pairs suggested.

Bustanul Arifin
677
Reply from developer Bustanul Arifin 2022.07.01 04:58
Trims your review
singroove
579
singroove 2020.05.16 00:14 
 

This EA makes money every day.

Bustanul Arifin
677
Reply from developer Bustanul Arifin 2022.07.01 04:58
Trims
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