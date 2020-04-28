EABAGUS AutoPilot System

EABAGUS ROBOT FOREX AutoPilot 24 hours, Ready to work for you to make profit.

EABAGUS works based on several indicators that have been embedded in it, which will produce an accurate signal, thus producing maximum profit.

EA works on TF M5 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction.

Stop Loss uses a percentage system of the specified balance value [Min to CutLoss%] so what percentage of the desired level of loss when an open position has occurred can be set there.

If [Min to CutLoss%] is filled in 100 then the same as no StopLoss or SL value 100% of the balance, ideally 5% of the balance is good to prevent wrong positions or markets.

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Trading recommendations:



Recommended TF (Time Frame) : M 5 .

. Recommended Pair : USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD

Support All Symbols pairs

Minimum deposit: $200 (1Pair with 0.01 lots).

(1Pair with 0.01 lots). Laverage Minumum : 1:500

Recommended trading account: Standart Akun deposit LOW RISK of $ 400 with a minimum lot 0.01 - 1 currency pairs (eg USDCHF);

of $ 400 with a minimum lot 0.01 - 1 currency pairs (eg USDCHF); Standart Akun deposit MEDIUM RISK of $ 200 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF);

of $ 200 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF); StandartAkun deposit HIGH RISK of $ 100 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF);

of $ 100 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg USDCHF); To Safe if Deposit Under $ 200 Use Cent Account. Ilustration Balance : Balance : $200

: $200 Lots : 0.01 [lot value according to the capital used, see the explanation]

0.01 [lot value according to the capital used, see the explanation] Min Pip Step : 20 [Minimum distance between positions, the distance will change according to the slow speed of the candle]

20 [Minimum distance between positions, the distance will change according to the slow speed of the candle] Multiplier : 1 (default use 1 of fix lot)

1 (default use 1 of fix lot) TP in Pip : 40 [Maximum pips value, the value must be above Traling Stop]

40 [Maximum pips value, the value must be above Traling Stop] TP in Money $ : 1 [The value of profit is based on $ dollars, if use 1 then profit is $ 1]

1 [The value of profit is based on $ dollars, if use 1 then profit is $ 1] Maximal Level : 6 [Maximum number of positions]

6 [Maximum number of positions] Level To Close BEP : 6 [Number of positions when EA will break even / BEP, if Maximal Level: 6 and Level To Close BEP: 6, then if there have been 6 positions EA will close position at breakeven]

6 [Number of positions when EA will break even / BEP, if Maximal Level: 6 and Level To Close BEP: 6, then if there have been 6 positions EA will close position at breakeven] Tralling Stop : 15 [The value at which the EA will lock in profit when the market cannot touch the Take Profit and the market is reversing]

15 [The value at which the EA will lock in profit when the market cannot touch the Take Profit and the market is reversing] Max Minus to CutLoss % : 5 [what percentage of the desired level of loss, is used as a Stop Loss / SL]