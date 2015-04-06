Engine Forex EAbagus
- Experts
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Bustanul ArifinEABAGUS is an AutoPilot Forex Robot System.
We have worked in the forex system field since 2006 and have continued to develop until now.
WA 081-334-198-274
- Version: 8.0
- Activations: 5
intelligent algorithm in forex trading, which supports locking profit.
EA works on TF M30,H1,H4 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction.
Trading recommendations:
- Recommended TF (Time Frame) : M30 / H1 .
- Recommended Pair : EURUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD
- Support All Symbols pairs
- Minimum deposit: $200 (1Pair with 0.01 lots).
- Laverage Minumum : 1:500
Recommended trading account:
- Standart Akun deposit LOW RISK of $ 400 with a minimum lot 0.01 - 1 currency pairs (eg EURUSD );
- Standart Akun deposit MEDIUM RISK of $ 200 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD );
- StandartAkun deposit HIGH RISK of $ 100 with minimal lot 0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD );
- To Safe if Deposit Under $ 200 Use Cent Account.