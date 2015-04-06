Engine Forex EAbagus

intelligent algorithm in forex trading, which supports locking profit.

EA works on TF M30,H1,H4 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction.

Trading recommendations:

  • Recommended TF (Time Frame) : M30 / H1 .
  • Recommended Pair : EURUSDUSDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD
  • Support All Symbols pairs
  • Minimum deposit: $200 (1Pair with 0.01 lots).
  • Laverage Minumum : 1:500

Recommended trading account:

  • Standart Akun deposit LOW RISK   of $ 400  with a minimum lot 0.01 - 1 currency pairs (eg EURUSD );
  • Standart Akun deposit MEDIUM RISK  of $ 200  with minimal lot  0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD );
  • StandartAkun deposit HIGH RISK   of $ 100  with minimal lot  0.01 - 1 currency pair (eg EURUSD );
  • To Safe if Deposit Under $ 200 Use Cent Account.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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EABAGUS AutoPilot System EABAGUS ROBOT FOREX AutoPilot 24 hours, Ready to work for you to make profit. EABAGUS works based on several indicators that have been embedded in it, which will produce an accurate signal, thus producing maximum profit. EA works on TF M5 and has been equipped with Lock Profit / Traling Stop which will lock the position at the time of profit so as to prevent long floating when the market reverses direction. Stop Loss uses a percentage system of the specified balance val
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