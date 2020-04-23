Follow Trend MT4

5
The indicator is based on the analysis of the volatility of a trading instrument.

The indicator does not repaint (except for the last candle).

On the chart it looks like 2 lines (estimated support / resistance levels) and displays arrows when a trend changes.

It can be used on any timeframe, but best of all, the indicator shows itself on timeframes from H1 and higher.

Extremely easy to set up and use.

Input parameters:

Sensivity - indicator sensitivity. The lower the value, the faster the indicator responds to a trend change (but at the same time there are more false signals). The optimal interval is 0.8-1.5.

Wait confirmation - wait or not wait for confirmation of a signal about a trend change. If true, the signal appears 1 candle later, but this eliminates false breakouts.

Arrow distance - position of the signal arrow relative to the trend line (may be negative).



Indicator Use Options

Entry points
  • the appearance of the arrow (on a closed candle)
  • retest of the trend line (on a closed candle) without changing the direction of the trend. it is advisable to enter this signal for a maximum of 30-40 candles after changing the direction of the trend. Such inputs are often the best.
Exit points
  • the appearance of an arrow in the opposite direction (on a closed candle)
  • if the entrance was during a retest of the trend line, an exit / partial closure is possible at the level of the local extremum formed after the trend change
Also, indicator lines can be used as trailing stop levels (at a certain distance from the lines).


Reviews 2
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.11.12 08:38 
 

Excellent.

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Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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MT4 version here The   Flexible Grid   EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom). In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Take Profit, or Trailing Stop is used. If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders ca
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intan08
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intan08 2021.11.12 08:38 
 

Excellent.

new1977
241
new1977 2020.05.13 03:57 
 

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