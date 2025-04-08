Flexible Grid MT5

MT4 version here

The Flexible Grid EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom).





In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Take Profit, or Trailing Stop is used.





If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders can be filtered using Bollinger Bands indicators (for example, Sell opens only if the price has closed above the upper Bollinger Bands limit) and Moving Average (for example, Buy opens only if the price has closed below Moving Average).





The EA separately follows the differently directed warrants. The EA works with explicit control over the opening of the candles, so when optimizing, you can use the mode at price open.





Requirements

The default parameters are optimized for the conservative variant of trading with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe

The minimum recommended deposit is $ 1000 with the initial lot 0.01 when using one currency pair ($2000-3000 when using more pairs)

Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes

The EA can work on various trading instruments and with varying degrees of risk. Setting files for different currency pairs would be added in comments after testing.

Input parameters

General settings

Comment - comment to the orders

- comment to the orders Magic Number - the magic number for orders of the adviser

- the magic number for orders of the adviser Slippage - slippage size

Money management settings

Lot size - lot size

- lot size Use Money Management - use MM

- use MM Balance for Lot size - the amount of balance for using lot size Lot Size (when using the money management lot size will be calculated by the formula: AccountBalance / BalanceForLotSize * LotSize)

- the amount of balance for using lot size Lot Size (when using the money management lot size will be calculated by the formula: AccountBalance / BalanceForLotSize * LotSize) Trailing Stop for Buy/Sell - the size of Trailing Stop in pips (if equal to 0 - trailing is not used and the grid is closed when the profit is reached Grid minimum step)

- the size of Trailing Stop in pips (if equal to 0 - trailing is not used and the grid is closed when the profit is reached Grid minimum step) Trailing Stop Step - the step of changing Trailing Stop in pips Capital protection settings Type of protection : NoControl - no control, FixedMoney - a specific amount in the account currency, BalancePercent - a percentage of the balance

: NoControl - no control, FixedMoney - a specific amount in the account currency, BalancePercent - a percentage of the balance Maximum drawdown (in currency of account) - the maximum amount of drawdown

- the maximum amount of drawdown Maximum balance DD percent - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the balance Signal settings

Period RSI for Buy/Sell - period of the RSI indicator

- period of the RSI indicator Buy Signal - RSI value for Buy

- RSI value for Buy Sell ​​Signal - RSI value for Sale

Grid settings





Grid minimum step for buy/sell - the minimum distance from the current price to the average price of the grid for opening an order

- the minimum distance from the current price to the average price of the grid for opening an order Filter Type for Buy/Sell - the type of filter to open the orders of the grid: None - the filter is not used, Bollinger Bands - used by Bollinger Bands, Moving Average - used Moving Average)

- the type of filter to open the orders of the grid: None - the filter is not used, Bollinger Bands - used by Bollinger Bands, Moving Average - used Moving Average) Bollinger Bands period - the period of the Bollinger Bands indicator

- the period of the Bollinger Bands indicator Bollinger Bands deviation - deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator

- deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator Moving Average period - the period of the indicator Moving Average Settings for optimization (not used in the work of the Expert Advisor) (not used in the work of the Expert Advisor)

Use DD restriction via optimization - use the equity drawdown constraint

- use the equity drawdown constraint Maximum DD - maximum drawdown as a percentage of initial capital

- maximum drawdown as a percentage of initial capital Minimum number of trades - the minimum number of orders

When optimizing, specify the optimized parameter to Custom



