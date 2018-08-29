Flexible Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 22 March 2021
- Activations: 7
MT5 version here
Requirements
- The default parameters are optimized for the conservative variant of trading with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe
- The minimum recommended deposit is $ 1000 with the initial lot 0.01 when using one currency pair ($2000-3000 when using more pairs)
- Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes
Input parameters
- Comment - comment to the orders
- Magic Number - the magic number for orders of the adviser
- Slippage - slippage size
- Lot size - lot size
- Use Money Management - use MM
- Balance for Lot size - the amount of balance for using lot size Lot Size (when using the money management lot size will be calculated by the formula: AccountBalance / BalanceForLotSize * LotSize)
- Trailing Stop for Buy/Sell - the size of Trailing Stop in pips (if equal to 0 - trailing is not used and the grid is closed when the profit is reached Grid minimum step)
- Trailing Stop Step - the step of changing Trailing Stop in pips
Capital protection settings
- Type of protection: NoControl - no control, FixedMoney - a specific amount in the account currency, BalancePercent - a percentage of the balance
- Maximum drawdown (in currency of account) - the maximum amount of drawdown
- Maximum balance DD percent - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the balance
- Period RSI for Buy/Sell - period of the RSI indicator
- Buy Signal - RSI value for Buy
- Sell Signal - RSI value for Sale
- Grid minimum step for buy/sell - the minimum distance from the current price to the average price of the grid for opening an order
- Filter Type for Buy/Sell - the type of filter to open the orders of the grid: None - the filter is not used, Bollinger Bands - used by Bollinger Bands, Moving Average - used Moving Average)
- Bollinger Bands period - the period of the Bollinger Bands indicator
- Bollinger Bands deviation - deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator
- Moving Average period - the period of the indicator Moving Average
- Use DD restriction via optimization - use the equity drawdown constraint
- Maximum DD - maximum drawdown as a percentage of initial capital
- Minimum number of trades - the minimum number of orders
When optimizing, specify the optimized parameter to Custom
One of the best programmers here on MQL5.
He has checked that FLEXGRID worked well on my account and we also exchanged opinions on other systems. Absolutely recommended!!!