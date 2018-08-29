Flexible Grid

5

MT5 version here
The Flexible Grid EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom).

In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Take Profit, or Trailing Stop is used.

If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders can be filtered using Bollinger Bands indicators (for example, Sell opens only if the price has closed above the upper Bollinger Bands limit) and Moving Average (for example, Buy opens only if the price has closed below Moving Average).

The EA separately follows the differently directed warrants. The EA works with explicit control over the opening of the candles, so when optimizing, you can use the mode at price open.

Requirements

  • The default parameters are optimized for the conservative variant of trading with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $ 1000 with the initial lot 0.01 when using one currency pair ($2000-3000 when using more pairs)
  • Support for 4- and 5-digit quotes
The EA can work on various trading instruments and with varying degrees of risk. Setting files for different currency pairs at comment #71

Input parameters

General settings
  • Comment - comment to the orders
  • Magic Number - the magic number for orders of the adviser
  • Slippage - slippage size
Money management settings
  • Lot size - lot size
  • Use Money Management - use MM
  • Balance for Lot size - the amount of balance for using lot size Lot Size (when using the money management lot size will be calculated by the formula: AccountBalance / BalanceForLotSize * LotSize)
  • Trailing Stop for Buy/Sell - the size of Trailing Stop in pips (if equal to 0 - trailing is not used and the grid is closed when the profit is reached Grid minimum step)
  • Trailing Stop Step - the step of changing Trailing Stop in pips

Capital protection settings

  • Type of protection: NoControl - no control, FixedMoney - a specific amount in the account currency, BalancePercent - a percentage of the balance
  • Maximum drawdown (in currency of account) - the maximum amount of drawdown
  • Maximum balance DD percent - maximum drawdown as a percentage of the balance
Signal settings
  • Period RSI for Buy/Sell - period of the RSI indicator
  • Buy Signal - RSI value for Buy
  • Sell ​​Signal - RSI value for Sale
Grid settings

  • Grid minimum step for buy/sell - the minimum distance from the current price to the average price of the grid for opening an order
  • Filter Type for Buy/Sell - the type of filter to open the orders of the grid: None - the filter is not used, Bollinger Bands - used by Bollinger Bands, Moving Average - used Moving Average)
  • Bollinger Bands period - the period of the Bollinger Bands indicator
  • Bollinger Bands deviation - deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator
  • Moving Average period - the period of the indicator Moving Average
Settings for optimization (not used in the work of the Expert Advisor)
  • Use DD restriction via optimization - use the equity drawdown constraint
  • Maximum DD - maximum drawdown as a percentage of initial capital
  • Minimum number of trades - the minimum number of orders

When optimizing, specify the optimized parameter to Custom











Reviews 11
Top Forex
270
Top Forex 2019.02.15 11:13 
 

One of the best programmers here on MQL5.

He has checked that FLEXGRID worked well on my account and we also exchanged opinions on other systems. Absolutely recommended!!!

Azamat Sarsembaev
521
Azamat Sarsembaev 2018.12.04 21:25 
 

все четко работает) и главное Дмитрий всегда поможет настроить, быстро и качественно 5 звезд ставлю) будем ждать если обновления или же новые проекты от Дмитрия!

Xianwei Li
597
Xianwei Li 2018.12.01 02:26 
 

This EA low risk and have smart entry and have profit exit, at moment, it always get profit, keep going. 5 rate

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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
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Aura Neuron MT4
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Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Follow Trend MT4
Dmitriy Sheykin
5 (2)
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The indicator is based on the analysis of the volatility of a trading instrument. The indicator does not repaint (except for the last candle). On the chart it looks like 2 lines (estimated support / resistance levels) and displays arrows when a trend changes. It can be used on any timeframe, but best of all, the indicator shows itself on timeframes from H1 and higher. Extremely easy to set up and use. Input parameters: Sensivity - indicator sensitivity. The lower the value, the faster the
Flexible Grid MT5
Dmitriy Sheykin
Experts
MT4 version here The   Flexible Grid   EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom). In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Take Profit, or Trailing Stop is used. If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders ca
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Moreno Dainese
1881
Moreno Dainese 2019.05.17 16:41 
 

In tutti i miei backtest dal 2010 questa griglia ha fatto saltare il deposito sul conto cent ho un grande dd dovuto ad audusd sul conto normale uso solo usdcad l’unica valuta che ha superato i backtest

Top Forex
270
Top Forex 2019.02.15 11:13 
 

One of the best programmers here on MQL5.

He has checked that FLEXGRID worked well on my account and we also exchanged opinions on other systems. Absolutely recommended!!!

RK99
2802
RK99 2019.02.08 09:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Salvatore Micucci
301
Salvatore Micucci 2019.01.24 11:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Azamat Sarsembaev
521
Azamat Sarsembaev 2018.12.04 21:25 
 

все четко работает) и главное Дмитрий всегда поможет настроить, быстро и качественно 5 звезд ставлю) будем ждать если обновления или же новые проекты от Дмитрия!

Xianwei Li
597
Xianwei Li 2018.12.01 02:26 
 

This EA low risk and have smart entry and have profit exit, at moment, it always get profit, keep going. 5 rate

Vhug84
584
Vhug84 2018.11.14 22:17 
 

good results, at the moment 5 stars

Wei Lung Wu
978
Wei Lung Wu 2018.10.16 10:16 
 

perfect...great...excellent...very good EA....

New version take more profit than old version.Strong support.Dmitriy Sheykin always cares about customers' condition.

BlueDot
936
BlueDot 2018.10.11 17:37 
 

So far so good

I will update

2018 10 19

My real money account grow steady and demo account (auto lot on) made 10% profit per week.

5 STARS !!!!

2018 10 27

Still making money with very low DD

I am using only 4 pairs now EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD but increased lot size.

Because my broker has 200 open position limit.

Sevgi Simsek
587
Sevgi Simsek 2018.10.03 14:27 
 

Great product. It really works as it appears. The author is great. Very good support. A winning EA.

- He keeps doing good. 13.10.2018

Chihteng Lin
587
Chihteng Lin 2018.09.07 16:01 
 

Through backtesting, I understand that this is a special grid strategy EA

It’s the same as backtesting so far, I’m looking forward to it.

The author is friendly and offers a good SUPPORT

No doubt five stars recommended !

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