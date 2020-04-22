Hedger MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
HEDGER MT5 is a Hedge Strategy Expert Advisor.
Simply install and use. All other settings can be adjusted according to your wishes and experience.
Configurations:
+---------------------------------- HEDGER Settings ----------------------------------+
- Magic Number: ID that should be changed if you want to install Expert Advisor on different graphics, without interfering with each other and behaving like a single Expert Advisor.
- Max Spread By Tick Size: The Max Spread (measured by Tick Size) that you want to trade.
- Initial Lot Size: You can put the initial lot size that you wish the EA open.
- Max Positions: You can put how many trades in the same time.
- Use Martingale: Martingale is when the EA doubles the aport trade to compensate when the prices move against it, waiting a correction, by price action. You can change True or False.
- M. Multiply Factor: Every time that EA do the Martingale, this value will multiplied by the last lot traded. Be careful to change it!
+-------------------------- Position Settings By Tick Size --------------------------+
- Trailing Stop Distance: Distance in ticks or points far of current price for the EA to put the Stop Loss, and to trailing the price.
- Positions Distance: The distance between the positions that you want the EA respect before make trades.
+-------------------------------- Trade Time Settings --------------------------------+
- Begin Hour and Begin Minute: Hour and Minute for EA begin to work.
- End Hour and End Minute: Hour and Minute for EA stop to work.
- Close All At End Of Day: if chosed the value True, after trading hours, orders will be closed.
Important information:
- TimeFrame: H1.
- VPS recommended.
- Hedge Account and High Leverage is recommended.
- Initial Deposit: US$ 10.000,00
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