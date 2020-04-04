BluePrint
- Experts
- Robson Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TimeFrame: M5 or above.
BluePrint is an Expert Advisor based on Price Action and Martingale.
Configurations:
- Magic Number: ID that should be changed if you want to install Expert Advisor on different graphics, without interfering with each other and behaving like a single Expert Advisor.
- Max Spread By Tick Size: The maximum Spread difference that you want to trade.
- Lots Mode: You can choose between Fixed or Automatic.
- Fixed Lot Size: if Lots Mode is set on Fixed, you can put the lot size that you wish the EA open ever.
Auto Lot Risk Percent: if Lots Mode is set on Automatic, you can set the percentage of the balance that you accept to expose. Take the following formula into consideration before changing this number:
- Automatic Lot Size = ((Free Balance of Account * AutoLotRiskPercent) / 100);
- Max Positions: You can put how many trades in the same time you want to.
- Use Martingale: Martingale is when the EA doubles the aport trade to compensate when the prices move against it, waiting a correction, by price action. You can change True or False.
- Martingale Mode: Arithmetic or Geometric.
- Arithmetic: if you choose it, the EA will open in the following sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.03,... one by one.
- Geometric: if you choose it, the EA will open in the following sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32, 0.64, 1.28,... it will multiplies the last trade by 2.
- Martingale Repeat Interval: You can choose how many times the EA repeats the last traded lot until increment the Martingale in the next trade, after the interval set.
- Use Trailing Stop: Choose true or false if you want or not the EA move the Stop Loss together the price movement, when the profit is positive.
- Use Break Even: Choose true or false if you want or not the EA put the Stop Loss only once, when the profit of position is positive, to avoid losses.
- Break Even Distance: Distance in ticks or points far of current price for the EA put the Stop Loss.
- Profit For Break Even: Profit in ticks or points before the EA put the Stop Loss.
- Profit Factor Before Close: Here you can choose how many times the profit will exceeds the losses, before it close all positions.
- Begin Hour, Begin Minute: The hour and minute that you want to EA begins to work.
- End Hour, End Minute: The hour and minute that you want to EA stops work.
Important information:
- Top Pairs: All forex Major Pairs : EURUSD is the best performer.
- VPS recommended.
- Hedge Account is recommended.
- High Leverage account is recommended.
- Deposit: 10.000 or above. Cent Accounts are interesting to begin.
