BluePrint

BluePrint  

TimeFrame: M5 or above.

BluePrint is an Expert Advisor based on Price Action and Martingale.


Configurations:

+---------------------------------- BLUEPRINT | EA Settings ----------------------------------+ 

  • Magic Number: ID that should be changed if you want to install Expert Advisor on different graphics, without interfering with each other and behaving like a single Expert Advisor.
    • Max Spread By Tick Size: The maximum Spread difference that you want to trade.
    • Lots Mode: You can choose between Fixed or Automatic.
    • Fixed Lot Size: if Lots Mode is set on Fixed, you can put the lot size that you wish the EA open ever.

      • Auto Lot Risk Percent: if Lots Mode is set on Automatic, you can set the percentage of the balance that you accept to expose. Take the following formula into consideration before changing this number:

        • Automatic Lot Size = ((Free Balance of Account * AutoLotRiskPercent) / 100);
      • Max Positions: You can put how many trades in the same time you want to.
      • Use Martingale: Martingale is when the EA doubles the aport trade to compensate when the prices move against it, waiting a correction, by price action. You can change True or False.
      • Martingale Mode: Arithmetic or Geometric.
        • Arithmetic: if you choose it, the EA will open in the following sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.03,... one by one.
        • Geometric: if you choose it, the EA will open in the following sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32, 0.64, 1.28,... it will multiplies the last trade by 2.
      • Martingale Repeat Interval: You can choose how many times the EA repeats the last traded lot until increment the Martingale in the next trade, after the interval set.

      +------------------------------------ Close Positions Settings -----------------------------------+ 
      • Use Trailing Stop: Choose true or false if you want or not the EA move the Stop Loss together the price movement, when the profit is positive.
      • Use Break Even: Choose true or false if you want or not the EA put the Stop Loss only once, when the profit of position is positive, to avoid losses.
        • Break Even Distance: Distance in ticks or points far of current price for the EA put the Stop Loss.
        • Profit For Break Even: Profit in ticks or points before the EA put the Stop Loss.
      • Profit Factor Before Close: Here you can choose how many times the profit will exceeds the losses, before it close all positions.


      +-------------------------------------- Trade Time Settings --------------------------------------+

      • Begin Hour, Begin Minute: The hour and minute that you want to EA begins to work.
      • End Hour, End Minute: The hour and minute that you want to EA stops work. 


        Important information:

        • Top Pairs: All forex Major Pairs : EURUSD is the best performer.
        • TimeFrame: M5 or above.
        • VPS recommended.
        • Hedge Account is recommended.
        • High Leverage account is recommended.
          • Deposit: 10.000 or above. Cent Accounts are interesting to begin.
          Recommended products
          SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
          Adam Gerasimov
          Experts
          SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
          Bear vs Bull EA MT5
          Nguyen Nghiem Duy
          Experts
          Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
          Gyroscopes mt5
          Nadiya Mirosh
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
          Hamster Scalping mt5
          Ramil Minniakhmetov
          4.71 (235)
          Experts
          Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
          MAO Trade X MT5
          Yu Xin Pu
          Experts
          MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
          Percival David
          Experts
          Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
          LL Grid EA MT5
          Leopoldo Licari
          Experts
          ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
          Trade bot Smartic
          Dmytro Merenko
          Experts
          ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
          Lux Trade XAU
          Viktoriia Liubchak
          4.5 (2)
          Experts
          Lux Trade XAU is an automated trading advisor designed for intraday trading on the XAUUSD (gold) pair. It uses technical analysis tools and adaptive logic to operate during periods of high market activity. Key Features: • Developed for XAUUSD The advisor is tailored for trading one of the most volatile instruments — gold paired with the US dollar. • Market Condition Analysis Combines candlestick patterns, support/resistance levels, and technical indicators to evaluate potential setups. • Fully
          ThanosAlgotrade
          Irina Manikeeva
          1 (1)
          Experts
          ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
          Prop Firm Pass EA
          ALGOECLIPSE LTD
          3.25 (4)
          Experts
          Your key to multiple funded accounts! Introducing the Prop Firm Pass EA, designed for traders who want to pass and maintain funded accounts across the most popular prop firms. Built for consistency, precision, and low drawdown, this EA is a proven tool for serious traders. The Prop Firm Pass EA combines intelligent market structure recognition with breakout logic designed to identify high-probability pullbacks before continuation. Using this approach, it times breakout entries precisely at the
          Fundamental Robot MT5
          Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
          Experts
          Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
          Range Destroyer
          Jonathan Daniel Marion
          Experts
          Launch PROMO: --> for a limited time Download the setfile here . This scalping MT5 expert advisor allows you to trade any time defined range breakout in a fully automated way. It works on all Brokers and on all the Symbols, be it forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies etc. It DOES NOT USE: Martingale, Grid trading and Hedging. The EA works as a mechanical range breakout and it has different filters to accommodate your personal trading strategy and to filter out low volatility days. The
          PairsTrading MT5
          Evgenii Kuznetsov
          Experts
          The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
          PSAR Expert Extended MT5
          Alexander Fedosov
          Experts
          This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
          Diamond X
          Vitalii Buriagin
          Experts
          A powerful and professional expert who allows you to bring stable profits with minimal risk. IMPORTANT! The instructions (in the screenshot) show the settings for EURUSD. Settings for other currency pairs will be optimized and added in the future! IMPORTANT! The frequency of opening deals can be from 1 in a few days to 5 in 1 day. It directly depends on the state of the market and the algorithm for searching for entry signals! IMPORTANT! We recommend using the expert settings that are given by u
          The Market Beast Dominator
          Wilfried Ntamatungiro
          5 (1)
          Experts
          The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
          MadoCryptoXPro
          Mohamad Taha
          Experts
          New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
          Gold Sentinnel
          Saumyajit Purakayastha
          Experts
          Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
          Nova Gold X
          Hicham Chergui
          3.05 (22)
          Experts
          Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
          Boom and Crash Upgrade
          Godbless C Nygu
          Experts
          Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
          Golden Harvest MT5
          Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
          Experts
          Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
          Price Action Trender
          Blessing Takura Chirewa
          Experts
          This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
          Impuls Pro
          Sergey Batudayev
          Experts
          The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
          VR Black Box MT5
          Vladimir Pastushak
          1 (1)
          Experts
          VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
          Bober Real MT5
          Arnold Bobrinskii
          4.76 (17)
          Experts
          Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
          RSI Double Cross
          Ihor Koshel
          Experts
          RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
          Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
          Xin Yue
          Experts
          ️ IMPORTANT: NOT A "CASINO" EA Strategy Style: Low Frequency, High Precision (Sniper Mode). Trade Frequency: Approx. 1-2 trades per month. Logic: This EA does NOT trade every day. It waits patiently for weeks to catch the massive "Fat Tail" trends of Bitcoin. If you are looking for a scalper that trades 10 times a day, please DO NOT buy this EA. This tool is for patient investors only. LAUNCH SPECIAL: $99 (Price will strictly increase to $199 after the first 10 copies are sold) TURTLE SIX P
          FabTradeX GJ
          Raffaele Romano
          Experts
          Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          Quantum Queen MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.98 (394)
          Experts
          Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
          AI Gold Sniper MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          4.85 (26)
          Experts
          LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
          Aot
          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
          4.75 (52)
          Experts
          AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
          Quantum King EA
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          5 (100)
          Experts
          Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
          CryonX EA MT5
          Solomon Din
          5 (10)
          Experts
          Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
          AI Gold Trading MT5
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (11)
          Experts
          LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
          Zenox
          PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
          4.65 (20)
          Experts
          Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
          Golden Hen EA
          Taner Altinsoy
          5 (13)
          Experts
          Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
          X Fusion AI
          Chen Jia Qi
          4.9 (29)
          Experts
          X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
          Goldwave EA MT5
          Shengzu Zhong
          5 (7)
          Experts
          LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
          Mad Turtle
          Gennady Sergienko
          4.52 (77)
          Experts
          Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
          Aura Ultimate EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.82 (90)
          Experts
          Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
          Gold Atlas
          Jimmy Peter Eriksson
          5 (6)
          Experts
          Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
          Vortex Turbo EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
          Quantum Emperor MT5
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.87 (497)
          Experts
          Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
          NTRon 2OOO
          Konstantin Freize
          4.16 (19)
          Experts
          Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
          AI Forex Robot MT5
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.52 (66)
          Experts
          AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
          Neptune EA MT5
          Kalinskie Gilliam
          5 (2)
          Experts
          Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
          The Gold Reaper MT5
          Profalgo Limited
          4.47 (89)
          Experts
          PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
          ABS GoldGrid
          Thi Ngoc Tram Le
          4.18 (28)
          Experts
          S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
          Golden Zephyr
          Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
          5 (1)
          Experts
          Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
          Ultimate Breakout System
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (29)
          Experts
          IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
          VolumeHedger
          OMG FZE LLC
          4.9 (39)
          Experts
          VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
          HTTP ea
          Yury Orlov
          5 (9)
          Experts
          How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
          Aura Black Edition MT5
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.37 (51)
          Experts
          Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
          Vortex Gold EA
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (30)
          Experts
          Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
          Pivot Killer
          BLODSALGO LIMITED
          4.61 (23)
          Experts
          Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
          Cheat Engine
          Connor Michael Woodson
          5 (3)
          Experts
          Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
          Golden Synapse
          Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
          3.78 (54)
          Experts
          Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
          XAU Master EA
          Branislav Bridzik
          5 (6)
          Experts
          XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
          More from author
          Hedger MT5
          Robson Santos
          Experts
          HEDGER MT5  is a  Hedge Strategy  Expert Advisor. Simply install and use. All other settings can be adjusted according to your wishes and experience. Configurations: +----------------------------------  HEDGER Settings  ----------------------------------+ Magic Number:  ID that should be changed if you want to install Expert Advisor on different graphics, without interfering with each other and behaving like a single Expert Advisor. Max Spread By Tick Size:   The Max Spread (measured by Tick Si
          Analytico
          Robson Santos
          Experts
          XAUUSD M1 HEDGE After eight years of intense dedication and experience in creating trading robots, we proudly present Analytico for MetaTrader 5. This innovative robot is designed to analyze the average speeds of price movements in the market, accurately identifying the strength and direction of movements to make buy and sell decisions. Analytico is the result of a decade of refinement and rigorous testing. Over the years, I have tested countless strategies, but none compare to the effectivenes
          Filter:
          Pino Di Carlo
          375
          Pino Di Carlo 2023.10.30 16:41 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          touch keagile
          18
          touch keagile 2023.09.04 11:14 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          rizumurizumu
          24
          rizumurizumu 2023.08.19 09:39 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          carlo solimano
          28
          carlo solimano 2023.08.19 03:52 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Mohamed Nouh
          142
          Mohamed Nouh 2023.06.27 07:14 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Reply to review