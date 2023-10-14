Analytico

XAUUSD M1 HEDGE

After eight years of intense dedication and experience in creating trading robots, we proudly present Analytico for MetaTrader 5. This innovative robot is designed to analyze the average speeds of price movements in the market, accurately identifying the strength and direction of movements to make buy and sell decisions.

Analytico is the result of a decade of refinement and rigorous testing. Over the years, I have tested countless strategies, but none compare to the effectiveness and precision of Analytico. It excels in analyzing market dynamics, ensuring that your trades are based on solid data and real price movements.

### **Easy Configuration**

Configuring Analytico is extremely simple. Just add the robot to your MetaTrader 5 and it is ready to operate. The entire process is designed to be intuitive, without the need for complex settings or long adjustments. You will be ready to enjoy the benefits of this powerful trading tool in just a few minutes.

### **Why Choose Analytico?**

- **Accurate Analysis:** Monitors the average speeds of prices to identify the best entry and exit points.

- **Tested Experience:** Result of eight years of development and improvement.

- **Ease of Use:** Quick and easy configuration on MetaTrader 5.

Don't miss the opportunity to integrate Analytico into your trading strategy and take your operations to the next level. Be part of this technological revolution and experience the difference Analytico can make in your trading.

Try Analytico and feel the difference in your trading journey!


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HEDGER MT5  is a  Hedge Strategy  Expert Advisor. Simply install and use. All other settings can be adjusted according to your wishes and experience. Configurations: +----------------------------------  HEDGER Settings  ----------------------------------+ Magic Number:  ID that should be changed if you want to install Expert Advisor on different graphics, without interfering with each other and behaving like a single Expert Advisor. Max Spread By Tick Size:   The Max Spread (measured by Tick Si
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MarcelHerr
40
MarcelHerr 2024.08.21 08:22 
 

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Gukkie
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Gukkie 2024.08.18 23:21 
 

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Robson Santos
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Reply from developer Robson Santos 2024.08.19 21:48
Please try use new update 1.3
Mohamed H A Dabouqi
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Mohamed H A Dabouqi 2024.07.28 15:52 
 

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jeffrey28lam
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jeffrey28lam 2024.07.16 10:46 
 

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Bruks51
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Bruks51 2024.06.06 09:23 
 

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E D
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E D 2024.03.24 21:16 
 

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