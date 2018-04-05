CurrenSure3OOO

  • Experts
  • Oleksandr Tarhonskyi
    Oleksandr Tarhonskyi

    Oleksandr Tarhonskyi

    Welcome to this page :)
    Our team doesn't create a multitude of identical robots with the goal of making money by selling them. Instead, we create a single masterpiece that has been tested and improved over the years!
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 8

Introducing to you the true masterpiece in the world of automated trading - CurrenSure 3000. This trading robot is based on the MACD indicator, but its essence is permeated with unique algorithms that took over 10 years of work and research to discover, through trial and error by a small team of visionary enthusiasts.

When uniqueness meets stability, CurrenSure 3000 emerges as a paradigm of trading, possessing the magic of financial markets. Utilizing highly efficient algorithms, this virtuosic technology delivers strong performance and stability. It has achieved notable successes over the years, generating decent returns, and today, we offer you the opportunity to experience this luxurious marvel.

Certain circumstances in our country have led us to offer you the chance to become the fortunate owner of this golden treasure. Let your path to financial independence be illuminated by this unique robot, inviting you on its triumphant journey to success.

Don't miss the opportunity presented by CurrenSure 3000. Great decisions give birth to great opportunities.


Description of operation and recommended parameters for the trading robot:

Number of Orders: In this robot, you can select the number of open orders from 1 to 3. Each order's parameters, such as take profit and stop loss, can be individually adjusted. If you attempt to set more than 3 orders, the additional orders will use the parameters of the third order.

Threshold: The threshold affects the entry point and is determined by the values of the MACD bar. You can adjust this parameter to suit your needs, from instant opening as soon as there is a crossover to opening when the MACD indicator reaches its maximum value.

Triggering Order Opening: The robot opens orders when the MACD crosses the zero level. If the MACD crosses this line downwards, a sale is made; if it crosses upwards, a purchase is made.

MACD Parameters: You can customize the MACD parameters (fast_ema, slow_ema, signal) according to your preferences. Higher values will create more movement, suitable for traders looking to maximize their profits from each change. Lower values are suitable for those who need to open orders more frequently. Choose parameters that best fit your trading style.

Recommended parameters for XAUUSD on the m15 chart:

  • MACD: 24, 852,9
  • Lot: 1
  • Threshold: 3

Please note that these parameters are recommendations, and you can adjust them to meet your own requirements and trading style.

Best of luck! :)


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4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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