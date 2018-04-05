CurrenSure3OOO

Introducing to you the true masterpiece in the world of automated trading - CurrenSure 3000. This trading robot is based on the MACD indicator, but its essence is permeated with unique algorithms that took over 10 years of work and research to discover, through trial and error by a small team of visionary enthusiasts.

When uniqueness meets stability, CurrenSure 3000 emerges as a paradigm of trading, possessing the magic of financial markets. Utilizing highly efficient algorithms, this virtuosic technology delivers strong performance and stability. It has achieved notable successes over the years, generating decent returns, and today, we offer you the opportunity to experience this luxurious marvel.

Certain circumstances in our country have led us to offer you the chance to become the fortunate owner of this golden treasure. Let your path to financial independence be illuminated by this unique robot, inviting you on its triumphant journey to success.

Don't miss the opportunity presented by CurrenSure 3000. Great decisions give birth to great opportunities.





Description of operation and recommended parameters for the trading robot:

Number of Orders: In this robot, you can select the number of open orders from 1 to 3. Each order's parameters, such as take profit and stop loss, can be individually adjusted. If you attempt to set more than 3 orders, the additional orders will use the parameters of the third order.

Threshold: The threshold affects the entry point and is determined by the values of the MACD bar. You can adjust this parameter to suit your needs, from instant opening as soon as there is a crossover to opening when the MACD indicator reaches its maximum value.

Triggering Order Opening: The robot opens orders when the MACD crosses the zero level. If the MACD crosses this line downwards, a sale is made; if it crosses upwards, a purchase is made.

MACD Parameters: You can customize the MACD parameters (fast_ema, slow_ema, signal) according to your preferences. Higher values will create more movement, suitable for traders looking to maximize their profits from each change. Lower values are suitable for those who need to open orders more frequently. Choose parameters that best fit your trading style.

Recommended parameters for XAUUSD on the m15 chart:

MACD: 24, 852,9

Lot: 1

Threshold: 3

Please note that these parameters are recommendations, and you can adjust them to meet your own requirements and trading style.

Best of luck! :)



