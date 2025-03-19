Bollinger Bands Builder Premium

The Bollinger Bands Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Bollinger Bands Builder Basic:
  •     it provides 2 new trading techniques besides the standard Bollinger squeeze (already available in the basic edition);
  •     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;
  •     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades (about 3x) compared to the free version.
While aimed primarily at obtaining a good long-term profitability for a reasonable product price, this expert advisor also seeks to ensure a low drawdown and to avoid exposure to high risks, through:  
  •     usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades;
  •     allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load;
  •     minimization of positions holding time by automatic trade closure at pre-calculated intervals;
  •     avoiding the usage of exotic, highly volatile instruments.

Technical details:

Currently, 3 distinct strategy types are supported:
1. Bollinger squeeze, conservative entry;
2. Bollinger squeeze, aggressive entry;
3. Bollinger bounce.

Both the conservative-entry and aggressive-entry Bollinger squeeze methods start by verifying an increase in the Bollinger bands height following an existing contraction phase. Between these 2 there are a few important differences:

  • the aggressive-entry method generates a signal as soon as a support or resistance level is broken, signaling the beggining of a new trend;
  • the conservative-entry method waits for 1 more chart candle with the right direction (bullish or bearish) to confirm the viability of the newly detected trend;
  • the aggressive-entry method uses more strict validations for the detection of the support or resistance level breakout, in order to compensate for the lack of trend extra-validation candle;
  • the conservative-entry method has a shorter predefined lifetime, being theoretically prone to slighly shorter trends (due to delayed entry caused by extra-validation/confirmation candle).

The Bollinger bounce method enters an opposite direction trade when a chart candle hits one of the higher or lower bands levels.

For all 3 strategies, additional validations are performed by various methods, mostly related to the particularities of the last formation on the chart. This is usually either a trend-wise big body candle, or a counter-trendwise doji. Additional validations may be performed for detection of potential counter-pattern (leading to signal exclusion). The strength of this validation mechanism may be configured, allowing to deploy either fewer (but more reliable) or more (but less reliable) signals.

- instruments: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Forex pairs, along with DJIA and S&P 500 stock indices;
- timeframes: M15, M30, H1 and H2.
By default, the system uses a multi-instrument and multi-timeframe approach with the above-mentioned parameters. Thus, only a single instance of the Expert Advisor needs to be run. Specific instruments or timeframes may be removed, but not added to these lists. There are also available configuration options for running in a single-instrument and/or single-timeframe mode, according to the current chart _Symbol and _Period variables.

This EA does not use dangerous techniques such as grid trading or martingale nor does it require parameter optimization before being used.

Input parameters:

### MAIN SETTINGS
- Enable multi-instrument mode :
Specifies whether multiple instruments should be traded from the same chart (true - default setting) or only the current instrument (false).     
- Used symbols (in multi-instrument mode only) :
List with symbols to be processed, separated by semi-colon (;). Due to differences in various brokers instrument naming, these are not be specified directly, but rather through their corresponding parameter name: instr_eurusd, instr_gbpusd, instr_us30, instr_sp500 (only these 4 are currently supported)
- Symbol for EUR/USD currency pair (instr_eurusd) :    
This would be EURUSD in almost all situations, however some brokers may apply prefixes, suffixes or other custom naming schemes in some cases (e.g. EURUSD-Z)
- Symbol for GBP/USD currency pair (instr_gbpusd) :    
This would be GBPUSD in almost all situations, however some brokers may apply prefixes, suffixes or other custom naming schemes in some cases (e.g. GBPUSD-Z)
- Symbol for Dow Jones stock index (instr_us30) :
The instrument name of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock index. This is broker-specific, such as: [DJI30], US_30, #US30 etc.
- ... lot multiplier for instr_us30 :
The lot multiplier to be applied for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock index. Used along with the "Lot size" parameter (e.g. if lot size is set to 2.0 and multiplier is 0.1, the effective lot size will be 0.2). The value for this parameter would be usually set to either 0.1 or 1.0, depending on your broker's instrument configuration.
- Symbol for S&P 500 stock index (instr_sp500) :
The instrument name of the Standard & Poor 500 stock index. This is broker-specific, such as: [SP500], US_500, #USSPX500 etc.
- ... lot multiplier for instr_sp500 :
The lot multiplier to be applied for the  Standard & Poor 500 stock index. Used along with the "Lot size" parameter (e.g. if lot size is set to 2.0 and multiplier is 10.0, the effective lot size will be 20.0). The value for this parameter would be usually set to either 1.0 or 10.0, depending on your broker's instrument configuration.
- Enable multi-timeframe mode :
Specifies whether multiple timeframes should be traded from the same chart (true - default setting) or only the current timeframe (false).
- Used timeframes (in multi-timeframe mode only) :
List with timeframes to be processed, separated by semi-colon (;). It is recommended to keep the default value (H2;H1;M30;M15), although individual specific timeframes may be removed from the list.
- Order filling mode for new trades :
Specifies in which mode the new trade orders will be sent to the MetaTrader terminal. Different brokers might allow different filling modes. Most frequently, the ORDER_FILLING_FOK (Fill Or Kill) and ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate Or Cancel) modes would be used.
- Auto-close trades (after pre-defined expiration time)
Specifies whether launched trades will be closed automatically (true), after fixed periods calculated by the system, or whether they will be allowed to continue until either Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are reached (false). It is recommended to keep the default value (true).    
- Lot size (the expert advisor may apply some small adjustments)
Fixed lot size for new trades. As stated above, some small adjustments may be applied by the system in some cases (e.g. instead of specified 1.0 lots value, the Expert may start e.g. a 0.96 or 0.64 lots trade). Default value is 0.20 lots.    
- Expert advisor magic number :   
Used by this Expert Advisor in order to be able to identify its own trades between others launched by different EAs (or placed manually).

### BOLLINGER BANDS SIGNALS
- enable Bollinger squeeze: true/false, enables or disables the conservative entry Bollinger squeeze method in the trading strategy;
- enable aggressive Bollinger squeeze: true/false, enables or disables the aggressive entry Bollinger squeeze method in the trading strategy;
- enable Bollinger Bounce: true/false, enables or disables the Bollinger Bounce method in the trading strategy.
- Signal selectivity (0 .. 100) :
Specifies the strength for the signal validation mechanism of the price action signals. When set to 0 it allows the maximum detected number of signals to be traded, but with a lower reliability. When set to 100, the minimum number of signals will be allowed to trade, but their reliability will be significantly higher. In principle, any in-between values can be set between 0 and 100, but for good results the recommendation is between 75 and 95. The default value is 90.  

### RISK MANAGEMENT
- Reward-to-risk ratio :
The ratio between potential profit (upto the Take Profit price) and potential loss (to the Stop Loss price) of a trade. This setting determines how far the Take Profit price will be set (since the Stop Loss is automatically calculated by the Expert Advisor). Default value is 2.0.
- Use trailing stop:
Use a trailing stop order (when set to true) rather than a regular, fixed stop order (when set to false). Default value is false.     
- Use break even:
When set to true, the trades will have their Stop Loss order advanced to the initial price, as soon as they become marginally profitable. Default value is false.
- Break even distance ratio (relative to stop loss) :
Determines the minimal profit that needs to be obtained in order for the break even mechanism to be triggered (when enabled, according to the above setting). This is calculated in pips and is multiplied by the distance to the Stop Loss order. Default value of this ratio is 0.50.
- Close all existing positions before week-end
When set to true, all managed positions will be automatically closed on Friday evening, 15 minutes before midnight. When set to false, the existing positions will be kept open over the week-end. Default (and recommended) value is true.


Important notes:

  •     before running this EA, you should first perform backtesting on your own account, making sure you have a profitable configuration in the long run;
  •     after backtesting, it is highly recommended to run it for at least 2-4 weeks on DEMO before moving it to a REAL account;
  •     please apply a careful money management policy, by adapting (and re-adjusting, if needed) the Lot Size to the funds available in your account.

Recommended settings:
  •     account type: either hedging or netting;
  •     symbol: EUR/USD;
  •     timeframe: M15;
  •     minimum deposit: 1000$ (preferably: at least 2000$);
  •     lot size: 0.10 per above-mentioned minimum amount.

Set files:

Development and primary testing was done under accounts opened at Admirals broker, and default parameter values generally follow their corresponding settings. Additional testing was done, with *.set files provided for AvaTrade and FxPro brokers. You may also send me a private message if you need additional *.set files corresponding to your broker.



Recommended products
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
Aurum PhaseBreak EA
Richard Sucgang
Experts
Aurum PhaseBreak EA is an MT5 trading robot that combines structure-based phase-break signals, MSS/BOS-style logic, EMA crossover entries, trend filtering, support and resistance protection, trailing stops, spread control, and candle-based exit management in one automated system. Important Note Aurum PhaseBreak EA does not guarantee profit. Market conditions can change, and all automated systems carry risk. Users should test the EA on a demo account first and optimize settings according to the
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven JPY Miner - Specialized Algorithm for USDJPY Introducing Haven JPY Miner – a professional Expert Advisor designed and tuned exclusively for the USDJPY currency pair. This is a solution for traders who need a ready-made systematic approach without the need for long parameter configuration. The EA is equipped with Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate the broker's server time offset (GMT Offset). The advisor automatically synchronizes with world time via API to determin
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4.2 (5)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
GoldPulse Edge EA
Ismail Elkazovic
Experts
GoldPulse AI Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor GoldPulse AI is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD with a precision-based algorithm that combines M5 execution with H4 market analysis. The system identifies high-probability trading opportunities by filtering market noise and following the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Trades are executed only during selected market hours, helping to avoid unfavorable trading conditions and improve overall efficiency. Key
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Bannbann style
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Use for EURUSD H1 is very good for low drawdown and high profit. Can use original data for trade if you want high profit you can adjust new data and test before run. Can run it minimum capital 500 USD but you increase capital you can safe very good for port. We recommend that you run it on port standard not run on port raw spread because your profit will decrease. If you run port on swap free is very good for you.
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
X7pro
Viktor Mitrofanov
Experts
X7 PRO — Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.  = XAU, CFD, FOREX = X7 PRO was built with a deep understanding of trading's core axiom: the market never stands still, and the search for a single "holy grail" formula is destined to fail. The purpose of this tool is not to guess the market, but to synchronize with it. We designed it as a flexible, adaptive environment that remains "alive" through every phase of the market cycle. It doesn't provide ready-made answers — it provides
EA Frankenstein
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Unleash the power of our brand new EA "Frankenstein" and conquer the forex market like never before! Our revolutionary expert advisor combines the strength of a price channel strategy with a sophisticated machine learning algorithm, allowing you to navigate the ever-changing market with precision and confidence. And the best part? For a limited time, you can get "Frankenstein" at a jaw-dropping 80% off during our exclusive launch promotion, priced at just $44! FEATURES Trade pane
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any oth
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Thor EA: A Powerful Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) The Thor EA trading robot is a modern solution for automated trading, harmoniously combining cutting-edge automation technologies with sophisticated intelligent market analysis mechanisms. This expert advisor has been carefully developed and pre-optimized for trading the popular XAUUSD (gold/US dollar) instrument on the H1 (hourly) timeframe, making it a specialized and effective tool specifically for this market. The main advantage of Tho
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Quantum AI Trader PRO
Wong Yong Kang
Experts
Quantum AI Trader PRO - Machine Learning & Momentum Hybrid Quantum AI Trader PRO is a next-generation trading system that bridges the gap between Deep Reinforcement Learning (Q-Learning) and proven Technical Analysis . Unlike standard "Black Box" AI systems that often fail in live markets, this EA uses a Hybrid Architecture : The Brain: A pre-trained Q-Learning model (Q-Table) analyzes market states based on Trend, Volatility, and RSI levels. The Filter: A robust Momentum Logic (MACD + EMA) val
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.02 (44)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.27 (48)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (8)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
Price Action Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Basic expert advisor was created with the primary goal of providing a free, configurable, easy to use, decently profitable automated trading strategy. At the same time, an equally important goal is ensuring a low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization of positions holding tim
FREE
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
Bollinger Bands Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Bollinger Bands Builder Basic expert advisor is a free and configurable trading strategy using the Bollinger Bands indicator as its primary signal provider technique. Like its sibling products from the expert advisors group, this systems aims to ensure low drawdown and avoiding exposure to high risks through:   usage of automatically placed stop loss orders for all launched trades; allowing maximum 1 managed open trade at a given time, avoiding pressure on margin/deposit load; minimization o
FREE
Chart Patterns Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Basic expert advisor is a new addition to the automated trading strategies product family, which already contains the Price Action Builder Basic and the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic . While sharing general functionality with the other experts, this expert relies on the detection of some well-known trading chart patterns for identifying its buy/sell signals. Technical details: The following chart patterns are currently supported: - double top and double bottom patter
FREE
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Chart Patterns Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Chart Patterns Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Chart Patterns Builder Basic :         it provides 1 new chart pattern: the rectangle breakout (besides the double top & bottom pattern already provided in the basic edition);         in most configurations, backtesting usually shows more than double (2x) average yearly return rate;         the account growth curve is also smoother, due to approximately double number of trades,  compared to the free version
Ultimate Signal Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Ultimate Signal Builder Premium combines the features of all the other PREMIUM expert advisors, providing all the trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Premium ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Premium ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Premium . The Ultimate Signal Builder Premium expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mecha
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review