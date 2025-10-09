Next Level Trade EA

Next Level Trade EA - An In-depth Look at its Strategic Capabilities

"Next Level Trade" is distinguished from traditional expert advisors (EAs) that attempt to apply a single strategy in every market condition by a fundamental philosophy. It is not a robot, but a modular strategy and risk management platform capable of adapting to different market conditions.


The power of this platform is built upon three main foundations: a broad strategy library, a multi-layered filtering system designed to increase the accuracy of these strategies, and most importantly, the trade plan.


Conclusion: Not Just an EA, but a System

"Next Level Trade" is a modular and professional trading platform equipped with 3 different trade strategies, 7 different entry strategies, and a 7-layer filtering system to protect these strategies, capable of adapting to any market condition. Its power comes not from a single strategy, but from the correct combination of these strategies and filters, and from their intelligent selection according to market conditions.

This Expert Advisor (EA) enables you to trade any market instrument through customizable sequential orders with manual entry features: gold, BTC, stocks, currencies, futures, and more.

Single Trade Mode


In single trade mode, you can open only one position and use ATR-based stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels. The EA offers versatile strategies. I recommend thoroughly understanding how the settings work to create the best configuration for you. Please share your tests, optimizations, and successful set files in the comments.

  • Important Notes* Backtests may slow down due to complex calculations in operations. To minimize this, I have created a very simple indicator panel.* For faster backtests, I recommend using OHLC modeling, which gives results similar to real tick data.* Your trading broker should be STP or ECN; if hedge mode is active, a hedge account is required.* The squeeze reversal feature slows down tests in particular.

Design Philosophy


The EA suits those seeking high risk/high reward in the short term, as well as those aiming for reliable profits in the long term. With the multicurrency feature, you can open trades in multiple pairs using low lots and benefit from the forex market's natural fluctuations over time by keeping the lot multiplier low.


Balance and Risk Recommendations

  • The balance amount depends on the number of pairs you trade and your risk appetite:
  • * Start with a 10,000 USD balance for backtests.
  • * In multicurrency mode with safe settings, a 10,000 USD balance allows trading up to 10 cross currencies.
  • * Cent accounts are supported.
  • * For a 1,000 USD balance, I recommend only 1 cross currency.
  • * If using Martingale to increase lots, open trades in multiple pairs with a low lot multiplier on a 10,000 USD balance. This was the EA's original focus: achieving long-term profits by trading many pairs with low multipliers.
  • Since the multiplier can reach large values after a certain number of trades, I added settings for up to 30 manually enterable orders and "increase lots by Y amount after X steps." The EA later evolved into a complex engineering solution with entry algorithms and filters. The X factor distance calculation is especially effective: it multiplies the points moved in a 1% price change, measured in points.
  • Additional Contribution of Single Trade Mode
  • Single trade mode was initially added to test entry strategies. However, it added a new dimension to the EA. Users who avoid martingale, grid, or averaging methods can now use the EA's advanced entry strategies. The result is a comprehensive tool for both experienced and novice traders.
  • Community and Usage Advice
I am offering this EA to the entire MQL community for testing at an initially low rental fee. Do not use it on a real account without fully understanding how it works. Due to the EA's logic, backtest results will closely match real market outcomes.

Share your experiences, ideas, recommendations, and criticisms in the comments section. I'm here for your questions!



Next Level Trade EA - Parameter Reference Guide1. Multi-Currency Settings

This section defines which financial instruments the EA will operate on.

  • Use_Multi_Currency_Mode: (true/false) When set to true, the EA monitors and trades on all instruments specified in the list below. If false, it only operates on the chart the EA is currently attached to.

  • Symbol_01 ... Symbol_10: The symbol names of the instruments to be traded (e.g., "EURUSD", "GER40"). Empty fields are ignored.

2. Main Money Management Style

Determines the EA's primary trade execution and series management philosophy.

  • MoneyManagementStyle: Chooses one of three main modes:

    • Series_Auto: Automatically calculates the lot and distance steps for position series.

    • Series_Planned: Executes position series based on the manually entered 30-step lot and distance table.

    • Single_Trade: Opens only one risk-controlled trade per signal and does not create a series.

3. Series_Auto Lot-Distance Settings

These settings are used when MoneyManagementStyle is set to Series_Auto.

3.1 Auto Lot

  • Increase lot style: Defines the lot progression method for automatic series (Multiplier, Incremental, or Balance Risk).

  • Balance Risk Per Trade (General sl based): If lot style is "Balance_Risk_Per_Trade", it calculates the lot of the first trade as a percentage of the balance, based on the series' main Stop Loss distance (SL_DistancePoints).

  • First order lot: The initial lot size for the first trade in an automatic series.

  • Multiplier Lots: Finds the new lot size by multiplying the previous lot by this coefficient.

  • Auto_Lot_Step_X: In incremental mode, specifies that the lot size will be increased every X trades.

  • Auto_Lot_Increment_Y: In incremental mode, specifies the value to be added to the lot size after every X steps.

3.2 Auto Distance

  • Auto_Distance_Style: Determines how the distance between series steps is calculated (Multiplier or Price Percentage).

  • Auto_FirstDistance: In Multiplier_Distance mode, determines how many points away the second trade will be from the first.

  • Auto_DistanceMultiplier: In Multiplier_Distance mode, finds the new distance by multiplying the previous distance by this coefficient.

  • Auto_Distance_X_Factor: In X_Factor mode, enables dynamic distance calculation by multiplying the point value of a 1% price movement by this coefficient.

4. Single_Trade Lot-Distance Settings

These settings are used when MoneyManagementStyle is set to Single_Trade.

4.1 SL&TP

  • RiskPercent: Determines what percentage of the balance will be risked on a single trade, based on its Stop Loss distance.

  • SL_Points: Sets the fixed Stop Loss distance in points.

  • TP_Points: Sets the fixed Take Profit distance in points.

4.2 ATR Based TP/SL (Should be enabled only for 'Single_Trade' mode)

  • Use_ATR_TP_SL: (true/false) If true, uses dynamic targets based on the market's current volatility (ATR) instead of the fixed point-based TP/SL above.

  • ATR_Multiplier: The ATR period and multipliers used for the dynamic TP/SL calculation when Use_ATR_TP_SL is active.

5. Series Planned Money Management ---> 10.

6. General TP & SL & BE Settings

These settings control the overall management of position series in Series_Auto and Series_Planned modes.

  • TP: Determines the Take Profit level distance (in points).

  • SL: Determines the Stop Loss level distance (in points).

  • ShowLines: Displays the Average Cost, TP, and SL levels of active series with lines on the chart.

  • Hedging: (true/false) If true, allows both Buy and Sell position series to be open simultaneously on the same instrument.

6.1 Trailing Stop & Breakeven

  • TrailingStartPoints: The minimum profit (in points) required for the Trailing Stop mechanism to activate for a series.

  • TrailingSensitivityPoints: The Trailing Stop will be updated each time the price moves this many points further in profit.

  • Breakeven_Active_Point: The minimum profit (in points) required to automatically move the stop loss of a series to the breakeven point.

  • Breakeven Safety Point: Places the stop this many points ahead (in the direction of profit) of the breakeven point.

6.2 Cure Settings

  • Use Cure: (true/false) Activates an emergency exit strategy for a series in significant drawdown, closing it near the average cost under specified conditions.

  • First trade negative points trigger: The Cure mode is triggered when the first trade of the series reaches this amount of loss (in points).

  • CClose serial trades point profit: When Cure is active, determines the closing level for the entire series as an offset (in points) from the average price.

7. Entry Strategies (On/Off)

1. Next Level Trade Strategy

  • Purpose: To detect a new trend at its earliest stage.

  • How it Works: It measures how "fresh" the highest highs and lowest lows are within the last X bars. If new highs have occurred much more recently than new lows, it generates a BUY signal. It generates a SELL signal in the opposite case.

2. Momentum Strategy

  • Purpose: To capture the moment when a pullback (correction) within an established main trend ends, and the price starts moving again in the direction of the main trend.

  • How it Works: It uses a triple confirmation system:

    1. Main Trend: The price is above the 200-period moving average (Uptrend).

    2. End of Pullback: The Stochastic indicator turns up from the oversold zone.

    3. Momentum Start: The MACD crosses above its signal line. (Opposite rules apply for a SELL).

3. Volatility Breakout

  • Purpose: To enter a position at the moment of a sudden and high-volume "explosion" that follows periods of "energy consolidation" where the price is squeezed in a narrow band.

  • How it Works:

    1. Squeeze Detection: It detects that the Bollinger Bands are at their narrowest level of the last X bars.

    2. Breakout Confirmation: When the price closes outside this narrow band with high trading volume, it generates a signal in the direction of the breakout.

4. Hunter

  • Purpose: To bypass the initial breakouts that often trap novice traders and to open a trade on the "pullback/retest," which is a professional price action move.

  • How it Works:

    1. It waits for a significant support/resistance zone to be broken.

    2. It waits for the price to return and test this broken level again.

    3. It generates a signal the moment the price moves again in the original breakout direction from this tested level.

5. Squeeze Reversal

  • Purpose: In ranging markets where there is no clear trend and the price is oscillating in a narrow band, it aims to catch reversals from the boundaries of the band.

  • How it Works:

    1. Squeeze Detection: It detects that the Bollinger Bands are narrowing.

    2. Exhaustion Confirmation: When the price touches the upper/lower band, it confirms with the RSI indicator that it is returning from the overbought/oversold zone and generates a signal in the opposite direction.

6. SuperTrend Change

  • Purpose: To catch the critical moment when the SuperTrend indicator changes its color and direction, meaning the main trend is reversing.

  • How it Works: It compares the state of the SuperTrend on the previous bar with its state on the current bar. If the color changes from Red (Sell) to Green (Buy), it generates a BUY signal. If it changes from Green to Red, it generates a SELL signal.

7. SuperTrend Follower

  • Purpose: To enter a position on every new wave of the trend by following the main trend identified on a higher timeframe (e.g., Daily) on a lower timeframe (e.g., Hourly).

  • How it Works: As long as the SuperTrend direction on the higher timeframe is BUY, it generates a BUY signal at the open of each new bar on the lower timeframe. If the direction is SELL, it generates a SELL signal on each new bar.



7.1 Next Level Trade deep search: Next level strategy looks for more reliable trade entries.

7.2 SuperTrend Strategy A: Timeframe for the supertrend direction change signal.

7.3 SuperTrend Strategy B: SuperTrend timeframe and open trade frequency

8. General Filters

Additional confirmation mechanisms that a signal must pass before a trade is executed.

  • Trend Filter: (true/false) If active, analyzes the market character (Trending/Ranging) and only allows strategies suitable for that condition to operate.

  • Use200MAFilter: (true/false) If active, allows signals only if they are in agreement with the direction of the 200-period Moving Average on a higher timeframe.

  • UseHeikenAshiFilter: (true/false) If active, requires signals to be in agreement with the color of the Heiken Ashi candles.

  • Use_SuperTrend_Filter: (true/false) If active, allows signals only if they are in agreement with the direction of the SuperTrend indicator on a higher timeframe.

  • Use_News_Filter: (true/false) If active, prevents new trades from opening during important economic news events.

  • Use_Time_Filter: (true/false) If active, allows the EA to open trades only between StartTime and EndTime.

  • Cooldown_Saniye: Defines how many seconds the EA must wait after a trade is closed before opening a new one.

9. General Management & Interfacex

The EA's core identity and safety settings.

  • MaxSpreadPoints: The maximum allowed spread (in points) for opening a new trade.

  • MagicNumber: (long) The unique identification number that allows the EA to distinguish its own trades.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent: If the total account floating loss (drawdown) reaches this percentage, the EA will close all positions and stop trading (0 = disabled).

  • TradeComment:The text that will appear in the comment column for trades opened by the EA.

  • Show_Stop_Button: (true/false) Shows or hides the "Stop/Start New Trades" button on the chart.

11. Series_Planned Strategy Settings

The manual 30-step Lot and Distance setting table to be used when MoneyManagementStyle is set to Series_Planned.

  • OrderLot1 ... OrderLot30: Defines the lot size for the corresponding step in the series.

  • OrderDist1 ... OrderDist30: Defines the distance (in points) from the previous trade for the corresponding step.







