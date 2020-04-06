Cobra Trader

Basic principle of operation The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels.

Monitoring

Key Features

  • Automatic detection entry points after strong price movements

  • Pending orders on breakout of support/resistance levels

  • Scalping approach with short trading positions

  • Capital protection through the stop-loss system

  • Adaptive trading to market conditions

Technical advantages

  • Insurance mechanism through stop-loss and take-profit

  • Transfer to breakeven with favorable price movement

  • Flexible customization trading parameters

  • Automatic control volumes of positions

Setting options

  • Lot - fixed volume for each transaction

  • Distance setting pending orders

  • Time-out to remove failed orders

  • Trailing stop to protect profits

  • Maximum quantity simultaneously open orders

Recommendations for use

  • Optimal pairs: currency pairs with high volatility, XAUUSD with two decimal places, or any other based on optimization results

  • Timeframe: M1-H1 for effective scalping

  • Broker: preferably ECN account with low spread

  • Deposit: recommended initial capital from $100

  • Trading Time: Most effective during periods of high volatility

Risk management

  • Fixed risk per transaction (no more than 2-3% of the deposit)

  • Slip control when executing orders

  • Monitoring market situation

  • Adaptation parameters for current market conditions

The robot is designed for traders who prefer an aggressive trading style with short positions and quick reaction to market changes. The system combines automation of trading processes and protection of capital from significant losses.

Parameters

  • Settings:
    • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using txt files),
    • Trade_File_Settings - trading using   txt.files   (this can be much more convenient and efficient);
    • Accountant - optimization of the advisor with the creation of txt files. During the optimization process, the robot will independently select the best sets with settings according to the specified criteria (drawdowns, profit factor, expectation, recovery factor, etc.) and write them down in   txt files. Then when running on the chart in the " Trade_File_Settings" mode the robot downloads txt files instead of standard set files. The file creation system can be disabled, as it requires connecting DLL (any DLL is prohibited in the MQL5 market). In this case, it is recommended to use " File Manager" which downloads ready-made files from our server (these are the same files that we use in trading).
  • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
  • Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "Magic_Number", so let's say if "Magic_Number=1 " , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
  • Magic_Number - sets the priority of downloaded files;
  • --------------------------
  • Count_Symbol_Max - the number of currency pairs that can be traded simultaneously. The robot counts the number of currency pairs for which positions are open, this is necessary to prevent deposit overload. Let's say 2 positions are open for EURUSD and 3 positions for GBPUSD, the function will return the value - 2. This means that there are 2 currency pairs in total.
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
  • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
  • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
  • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
  • --------------------------
  • Profit_History (USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,   if 0 is not used ;
  • Total_History - the number of losing positions in history at which further trading is prohibited, if 0 is not used;
  • Time_History - the date from which the trading result is calculated, if trading is carried out using txt files, then the creation date is taken   txt files.
  • --------------------------
  • Magic_Number - if a number less than 0 is set, Magic_Number will be calculated automatically;
  • Comments_On_Transactions - comments on transactions that appear on the "Transactions and Accounts History" tab;
  • ECN_Mode - valid for brokers that do not accept sending SL and TP simultaneously with the order;
  • --------------------------
  • Min_Spread_Correction - if Dynamic_Limit is used, the system will set a minimum spread below which it will not fall. This is due to the fact that the spread is involved in calculations and in the strategy tester it is average-fixed, while in real conditions it is floating and an excessive drop in the spread can give a dubious entry signal, based on data not verified during testing.
  • Max_Spread_Correction - here is the same as Min_Spread_Correction only in the direction of increase, in this case an excessively high spread, especially at the moments of price surge, practically blocks trading and the robot misses potential profit. This parameter sets the threshold above which the spread does not increase.
  • Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread in points (1/10 pip);
  • Send_Market - trading on the market, without using pending orders;
  • --------------------------
  • Maximum_Allowed_Average_Time - maximum allowed average execution time in ms (0 means no limit);
  • Execution_Speed_Measurements - how often in minutes fake orders should be sent to measure execution speed;
  • Stop_Loss - in points;
  • Take_Profit - in points;
  • Additional_Price_Gap - An additional price gap in points has been added to SL and TP to avoid error 130;
  • Trailing_Start - start making profit from such and such amount of pips;
  • Commission_In_Points - Some brokerage accounts charge commission in USD per 1.0 lot. Commission in points;
  • Max_Slippage - maximum allowable slippage in points;
  • Minimum_Stop_Level - minimum stop level if the broker has 0 points;
  • --------------------------
  • Dynamic_Limit - calculate based on INT;
  • Dynamic_Multiplier - dynamic value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to TRUE;
  • Fixed_Multiplier - fixed value, used only if Dynamic_Limit is set to FALSE;
  • Use_Percentage - if TRUE, the price must break more than a certain percentage;
  • Percentage - the percentage of how much the difference between iHigh-iLow should differ from Dynamic_Limit. 0 is risky, 60 is a safe value;
  • --------------------------
  • "Indicators: 1 = Moving Average, 2 = Bollinger_Band, 3 = Envelopes" - Switch user indicators
  • Deviation_For_I_Bands_Indicator - deviation for the i_Bands indicator;
  • Deviation_For_I_Envelopes_Indicator - deviation of the i_Envelopes indicator;
  • Order_Expire_Seconds - orders are deleted after so many seconds;
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Risk - risk setting in gradation, for each Auto_Risk balance, there is a Manual_Lot_Size volume. Let's say   Auto_Risk = 100,   Manual_Lot_Size = 0.01, this means that for every hundred dollars of deposit there will be 0.01 lot.
  • Manual_Lot_Size - manual lot size for trading, if for the parameter   Auto_Risk is set to 0;
  • Averaging - optional averaging of transactions to increase profits;
  • Last_Price - if enabled, the price of the last position is taken, otherwise the extreme one;
  • Max_Trades - maximum allowed number of positions;
  • Pip_Step - distance between positions;
  • Lot_Exponent - position averaging coefficient;
  • Trail_Start - start of trailing stop;
  • Trail_Stop - trailing stop step;
  • --------------------------
  • Total_Equity_Percentage - if enabled, Total_Equity_Risk is calculated as a percentage, otherwise in the account's hard currency ;
  • Total_Equity_Risk - level of early closure of positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Time - time filter;
  • Open_Hour - start of the trading session;
  • Close_Hour - end of trading session;
  • --------------------------
  • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
  • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
    • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
    • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
    • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
    • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
    • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
    • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
    • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
    • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
    • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
    • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
    • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
    • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
    • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
    • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
    • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
    • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
    • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
    • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
    • Profit factor - profitability.
    • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
    • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
    • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
    • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
    • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
    • Trades - number of trades.
    • Profit trades - profitable trades.
    • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
    • Short trades - short trades.
    • Long trades - long trades.
    • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
    • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
    • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
    • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
    • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
    • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
  • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
  • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
  • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
  • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
  • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
  • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
  • --------------------------
  • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
  • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
  • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
  • Total_Trades - number of trades     at which the settings are accepted;
  • --------------------------
  • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
  • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
  • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles.

Notes read carefully

  • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
  • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
  • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor Cobra Strike.
  • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Cobra.

What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

Support

All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


