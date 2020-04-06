BuyMagic
- Experts
- Elena Petaca
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
This is a scalper Expert Advisor. It trades using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. No martingale. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.
Parameter
- MaxOrders - Maximum number of orders
- RiskPercent - Percentage of equity to trade
- TakeProfit - Take Profit
- StopLoss - Stop Loss
Requirements
- Recommended Balance 100$