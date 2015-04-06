Fly ProjectV3

Fly ProjectV3

Fly ProjectV3 is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor. It trades by the channel breakout strategy. You will not need to fine tune this EA. It uses smart algorithms to adapt to market.

  • No standard indicators.
  • No martingale.
  • No grid trading.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No curve fitting according to backtest results.
  • Stops are tight.


Requirements

  • Minimum balance is $200
  • Timeframe M30 and H1

More balance, more trades, better performance.


Parameter

  • Lot - 0.01
  • MaxOrders - Maximum number of orders
  • RiskPercent - Percentage of equity to trade
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss
  • TrailingStop - 100
  • Slippage - Slippage. 1-2 suggests - no more and no less

An ECN broker which provides low spread and fast execution. If you use ECN accounts, you will not face a huge spread difference. That is why we recommend ECN Brokers. Our recommended maximum allowable spread for EUR/USD is 12, USD/JPY 12, and AUD/USD 12,and USD/CAD 12

Please note: backtesting performance of a trading system cannot indicator future results!

Any results obtained in the Strategy Tester or demo or live accounts in the past, do not guarantee a profit on these or other accounts in the future.

Forex trading involves a high potential profit, but also includes a high potential risk. Therefore you may find forex trading unsuitable for you. A high leverage in the forex market can harm you as well as it can help for you.

Before you start working with the Fly ProjectV3 Expert Advisor, please carefully consider your investment objectives, tasks, trading experience, and your personal risk appetite. You should also be aware of the possibility of losing part or, in the worst case, all of your initial investment.

I highly recommend trade only using the funds that are not necessary for your survival or well-being.

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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BuyMagic
Elena Petaca
Experts
BuyMagic This is a scalper Expert Advisor. It trades using Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. No martingale. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameter MaxOrders  - Maximum number of orders RiskPercent  - Percentage of equity to trade TakeProfit  - Take Profit StopLoss  - Stop Loss Requirements Recommended Balance 100$
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