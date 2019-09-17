Random Walk Chart
The script simulates a random price walk and saves it to a CSV file.
This file can be used to create charts of random price walk.
How to create custom symbols you can read here.
Script Settings:
SymName - The name of the CSV file that will be saved in MQL5/Files.
HistoryDepth - The number of minutes to simulate a random price walk.
StartFrom - At which price the simulation will start.
VolaCycle - Mode simulates intraday volatility.
The pictures show the recommended settings for a custom symbol.
