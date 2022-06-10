Automated trading system it's a professional instrument that allows you to achieve results without the negative influence of a human factor.

Effectiveness is confirmed by trading on a real account since 2017. Perform all the tests with the modelling type RealTicks or EveryTick.

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TRADING STRATEGY DESCRIPTION

The trading strategy is based on a breakout of accumulation. Such trading techniques as martingale or grid orders are not used. Take profit and stop loss levels adapted to volatility. Minimum amount of configurable parameters simplifies optimization and helps to avoid an overfitting effect. Main goal is to trade on various symbols to achieve diversification for stable and profitable trading. Already now you can start using BOA System on USDJPY and GOLD.

EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION

BOA System supports:

all markets;

all types of account;

all order execution types. Minimum requirement: Computer or virtual server;

Stable Internet connection;

Account size from $1000. Additionally: The EA works only with the trading instrument in which window it is launched;

It manages only positions opened by the system;

Do not change the time frame if Expert Advisor is added to the chart.

Variable Description ID ID for open positions. Trades with this number are managed by the expert advisor. MaxSpread If spread is greater than the specified value, trade will not be opened.

If MaxSpread = 0, spread size is not taken into consideration. Risk As a percentage of account balance. Size of possible loss when stop loss is triggered. Balance Size of the balance to calculate Risk. If Balance = 0, current account balance is used. Positions Permission to trade only Long or only Short. EntryPoint First parameter to define entry point. Recommended values are from 20 to 40. Sensitivity Second parameter to define entry point. Recommended values are from 0.8 to 1.3. ModifyEntry Modified entry works better on some trading instruments. StopLoss Stop loss size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility. TakeProfit* Take profit size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility. Trailing* Trailing stop size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility. ModifyTral Modification of trailing stop. TimeOut Minutes, exit a trade when this time elapsed. Switch_off_@_hours During these hours, the expert will skip trading signal (for example: 0,1,9,16,23). Close @ hh:mm At this time, all positions will be closed (for example, at 17:45). Time Zone Time correction. The GMT time zone of MT5 server. Custom max Selecting a custom optimization criterion.

* if TakeProfit = -1 or Trailing = -1, the value of these parameters will be equal to the size of the StopLoss.