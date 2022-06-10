BOA System
- Experts
-
- Version: 22.6
Automated trading system it's a professional instrument that allows you to achieve results without the negative influence of a human factor.
Effectiveness is confirmed by trading on a real account since 2017. Perform all the tests with the modelling type RealTicks or EveryTick.
LINKS
- Full description of the algorithm;
- Signal monitoring (WeTrade + BOA System);
TRADING STRATEGY DESCRIPTION
The trading strategy is based on a breakout of accumulation. Such trading techniques as martingale or grid orders are not used. Take profit and stop loss levels adapted to volatility. Minimum amount of configurable parameters simplifies optimization and helps to avoid an overfitting effect. Main goal is to trade on various symbols to achieve diversification for stable and profitable trading. Already now you can start using BOA System on USDJPY and GOLD.
EXPERT ADVISOR DESCRIPTION
| BOA System supports:
|
Minimum requirement:
|
Additionally:
|Variable
|Description
|ID
|ID for open positions. Trades with this number are managed by the expert advisor.
|MaxSpread
| If spread is greater than the specified value, trade will not be opened.
If MaxSpread = 0, spread size is not taken into consideration.
|Risk
|As a percentage of account balance. Size of possible loss when stop loss is triggered.
|Balance
|Size of the balance to calculate Risk. If Balance = 0, current account balance is used.
|Positions
|Permission to trade only Long or only Short.
|EntryPoint
|First parameter to define entry point. Recommended values are from 20 to 40.
|Sensitivity
|Second parameter to define entry point. Recommended values are from 0.8 to 1.3.
|ModifyEntry
|Modified entry works better on some trading instruments.
|StopLoss
|Stop loss size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|TakeProfit*
|Take profit size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|Trailing*
|Trailing stop size, which varies from 1 to 100, is adapted to volatility.
|ModifyTral
|Modification of trailing stop.
|TimeOut
|Minutes, exit a trade when this time elapsed.
|Switch_off_@_hours
|During these hours, the expert will skip trading signal (for example: 0,1,9,16,23).
|Close @ hh:mm
|At this time, all positions will be closed (for example, at 17:45).
|Time Zone
|Time correction. The GMT time zone of MT5 server.
|Custom max
|Selecting a custom optimization criterion.
* if TakeProfit = -1 or Trailing = -1, the value of these parameters will be equal to the size of the StopLoss.
Good profit with backtesting !