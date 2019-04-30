UP TO 70% ACCURATE MULTI-TIMEFRAME MT4 & MT5 SIGNAL INDICATOR







The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed.

This versatile trading tool works across all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency pairs, and it's effective on any time frame. Plus, it's 100% non-repainting or recalculating, so it won't recalculate or back-paint, ensuring reliable signals every time.





The indicator suggests entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your preferred risk-reward ratio of 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3. It features a trade panel that displays your account details, trade information, and statistics like the number of signals, total profit, and success rate. You can customize the panel's colors and size to match your preferences. It's also a handy tool for manual backtesting when you're optimizing your trading settings.





Please note that the Beast Super Signal is not optimized or recommended for trading binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange.





Overall, the Beast Super Signal is an accurate and reliable trading indicator that simplifies the trading process and helps you make informed trading decisions. With its versatile use and risk management features, it is suitable for traders of all levels. Don't miss out on high-probability trading opportunities, try the Beast Super Signal today.

Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the indicator works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.

The frequency and number of signals can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple signals; other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect signal reliability even if the technical indicators look good.

