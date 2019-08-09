Pappye
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
pappye indicator uses bolinger band to trigger it's signal ,it contain's pappye animation for alerting trading signals
this alert is not continuous for the same arrow it will played 2 times only it could be used for any pair any time frame
personally i prefer to inter a trade when there is to consecutive arrow in horizontal level after a breakout drift in a price
but you could choose your way after trying the demo copy on your terminal
parameters
- fast : fast bolinger period
- slow : slow bolinger period
- pappyeshift :x axis shift for the pappye animation