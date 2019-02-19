Indicatory

Indicatory is an indicator uses price action and averaging movement to trigger it's signals 

buy   signal when the blue sun completely sunset's under the yellow clouds

Sell   signals when the aqua sun completely rise's  over the red clouds 

you could call the indicator to any EA code for auto trading ,optimizing,sell signal index buffer number is (2)

buy signals index buffer number is (3)...

try to avoid weak signals which occur at the end of clouds ,strong signals occur's when there is a wide and

clear clouds exists 

parameters

  • Fast- fast moving period
  • Slow- slow moving period
  • Mast- master moving period
  • Up   - up cloud color 
  • Down - down cloud color

I write an expert adviser (IndicatoryEA) for calling the indicator it of grid trading type you could change the code as you like 

for martingale or price action ,but the main purpose of the EA is to optimize the indicator for each new pair or time frame

ANY ONE COULD ASK FOR THE EA FOR FREE



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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
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Pappye
hadher ramadhan
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pappye indicator uses bolinger band to trigger it's signal ,it contain's pappye animation for alerting trading signals this alert is not continuous for the same arrow it will played 2 times only it could be used for any pair any time frame personally i prefer to inter a trade when there is to consecutive arrow in horizontal level after a breakout drift in a price but you could choose your way after trying the demo copy on your terminal  parameters fast :  fast  bolinger period slow : slow bolin
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hadher ramadhan
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Hedgpender EA      open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to
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