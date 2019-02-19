Indicatory is an indicator uses price action and averaging movement to trigger it's signals

buy signal when the blue sun completely sunset's under the yellow clouds

Sell signals when the aqua sun completely rise's over the red clouds

you could call the indicator to any EA code for auto trading ,optimizing,sell signal index buffer number is (2)

buy signals index buffer number is (3)...

try to avoid weak signals which occur at the end of clouds ,strong signals occur's when there is a wide and

clear clouds exists

parameters

Fast- fast moving period

Slow- slow moving period

Mast- master moving period

Up - up cloud color

Down - down cloud color

I write an expert adviser (IndicatoryEA) for calling the indicator it of grid trading type you could change the code as you like

for martingale or price action ,but the main purpose of the EA is to optimize the indicator for each new pair or time frame

ANY ONE COULD ASK FOR THE EA FOR FREE







