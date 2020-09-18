Price Action release

Indicator patterns Price Action. The indicator uses in its work 12 patterns, a trend channel and horizontal price lines (support and resistance lines). You can work both by channel and lines, or simply by patterns. Some patterns are customizable. Below is a small manual.

                                      

Period of candles: Set the period on which the indicator will work.

                                            Parameters of information on the chart

Consider trend and horizontal lines ?: The indicator can work on trend and horizontal price lines, or simply on patterns.

Do not take into account the trend and horizontal lines, but show them ?: The indicator will not take into account the trend and horizontal lines, but show them on the chart. If both parameters are set to “false”, only patterns will be shown on the graph.

Hide objects in the list of objects ?: When you call the window of the list of objects, objects, depending on the parameter, will appear in the list or not.

Delete objects from the chart at the end of the work ?: When removing the indicator from the chart, the indicator will clean up after itself, i.e. remove graphs, lines, arrows, fonts, etc.

Delete objects when new ones arrive ?: It means, the indicator will delete old objects of the same value from the chart when a new object appears. For example, when a new pin bar appears, the old pin bar of the same direction is deleted.

Enable alert ?: Enables or disables the alert window when a pattern is found.

                                        - Price line parameters -

The number of bars of the first point for the lines: The indicator draws horizontal price lines for the maximums and minimums of candles for a certain period, set in the indicator settings. Only 6 lines; 3 at the highs and 3 at the lows.

 The number of bars of the second point for the lines: Same as for the first.

The number of bars of the third point for the lines: Same as for the first.

Indent from lines: Indent patterns from horizontal lines. For example; if the pin-bar closed above or below 10 points (as indicated in the settings) from the line, then the pattern will be shown in the terminal, if less than 10, then the pin-bar will not be shown.

                                             - Channel parameters -

Number of bars in the first point channel: As for horizontal lines, the trend channel is built on the highs and lows of the candles for a certain period specified in the settings. The channel is built on two maxima and one minimum or two minima and one maximum.

Number of bars in the second point channel: Same as for the first one.

The channel width is more than the number of points: If the channel width is less than the points specified in the settings, the channel will not be redrawn.

                                                              Candle combinations

The display of all patterns can be turned on and off, you can combine them of your choice, you can generally leave one pattern in operation. Some patterns have their own settings.

 Inner bar

The difference in shadows is less than N points: The inner bar pattern implies that it is completely, along with the shadows, inside the previous bar. But according to the new trends of the system there are some assumptions, for example, a shadow, it may somewhat go beyond the shadow of the previous candle. This parameter "N" points just this adjusts.

Pin Bar

The nose is longer than the rest of the candle N times. the nose is longer than the body and the opposite shadow, taken together, as many times as specified in the settings; (for example, 2.3 two point three tenths, as indicated by default).

Rails

The bodies of candles are more than N points: The bodies of candles are combinations of rails, must be greater than or equal to the points specified in the parameters; (for example 66 as specified by default).

The difference in the height of bodies is less than N points: The prices for closing or opening neighboring candles should not exceed the size specified in the settings; (for example, 17 items, as specified by default).

Shadows fewer bodies N times: Ie shadows should be less than as many times as specified in the settings; (for example, 1, as indicated by default, 1 time, which means that they will be equal to or less than bodies).

For the same example, other patterns are configured.

Parameters where points are indicated are configured exactly in points and not in pips!
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Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Little helper
Vadim Kulygin
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Trading panel; “Little Helper” will help you to instantly place Buy or Sell orders for several pairs in a short period of time. The advantage of this panel is that orders are placed immediately with take profit and stop loss limits, which, ultimately, has a good effect on your profit, lot and magik for orders, you can set in the corresponding parameters of the panel when adding it to the chart. Also, there is a large selection of panel colors, a choice of panel anchor angles and setting the fon
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TPHelper A
Vadim Kulygin
Utilities
Trading panel; “Assistant (A)” will help you to instantly place Buy, Sell, Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders for several pairs in a short period of time. The advantage of this panel is that orders are placed immediately with take profit , stop loss , Trailing and No loss restrictions, which, ultimately, has a good effect on your profit, lot and magik for orders, you can set in the corresponding parameters of the panel when adding it to schedule. Buy Stop and Sell Stop are placed with a certain offse
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