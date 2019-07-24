EG Connection Alert

  • Utilities
  • Evgeny Grin
    Evgeny Grin

    Evgeny Grin

    Торгую форекс и криптовалюты в краткосрок и среднесрок.
    Использую математический и технический анализ рынка. Торгую в основном против слабых валют в пользу сильных. Рабочие таймфреймы H1/H4. Для анализа беру H1-D1.
    Открыт для общения, сотрудничества и взаимовыгодного обмена опытом.
    1 topic 2 comments
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2019
  • Activations: 10

*Translated from Russian using Google translator

Advisor Information:

EG Connection Alert with the frequency specified by you sends Push notifications about the presence of a terminal connection to the server and a change in the deposit balance.

The utility will be useful to you if automatic trading is conducted on a remote machine or several and there is no possibility to constantly check the operation of the terminal. Just install the adviser on any chart with any timeframe. You can also install an adviser in several terminals and set a name for each separately. You will receive notifications about the availability of the connection during the specified time period. If no notifications are received, the terminal should be checked, perhaps for some reason it is closed.

Another useful feature is a balance change notification. You will receive a push if there are any changes in the account.

Any notification can be activated, configured or disabled at your discretion.


Description of settings:

NameTerminal: The name of the terminal for all notifications (for example, "Terminal 1", "Terminal on VPS", etc)

ConnectAlert: Enable / disable Push notification of connection

ConnectAlertPeriod: period for notifications in hours (1 - every hour, 3 - every three hours, etc.).

ConnectAlertText: text of notifications (for example, connected, running, running).

BalanceAlert: Enable / disable Push notification of balance changes.

BalanceAlertText: text of the balance change notification (for example, "Balance changed", "Profit received", etc.)


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Advisor Information: EG Connection Alert FREE every hour sends simple push notifications about the presence of a terminal connection to the server. The utility will be useful to you if automated trading is carried out on a remote machine and there is no possibility to constantly check the operation of the terminal. Just install the adviser on any chart with any timeframe. You will receive notifications about the connection every hour. If no notifications are received, the terminal should be chec
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