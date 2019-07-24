*Translated from Russian using Google translator

Advisor Information:



EG Connection Alert with the frequency specified by you sends Push notifications about the presence of a terminal connection to the server and a change in the deposit balance.

The utility will be useful to you if automatic trading is conducted on a remote machine or several and there is no possibility to constantly check the operation of the terminal. Just install the adviser on any chart with any timeframe. You can also install an adviser in several terminals and set a name for each separately. You will receive notifications about the availability of the connection during the specified time period. If no notifications are received, the terminal should be checked, perhaps for some reason it is closed.

Another useful feature is a balance change notification. You will receive a push if there are any changes in the account.

Any notification can be activated, configured or disabled at your discretion.





Description of settings:



NameTerminal: The name of the terminal for all notifications (for example, "Terminal 1", "Terminal on VPS", etc)

ConnectAlert: Enable / disable Push notification of connection

ConnectAlertPeriod: period for notifications in hours (1 - every hour, 3 - every three hours, etc.).

ConnectAlertText: text of notifications (for example, connected, running, running).

BalanceAlert: Enable / disable Push notification of balance changes.

BalanceAlertText: text of the balance change notification (for example, "Balance changed", "Profit received", etc.)



