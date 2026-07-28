Master Gold Spike Hunter

Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition)

Real Account – Live Trading Results
No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance.

Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307

Special Launch Price
The price will increase progressively with demand.

1. Overview

Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

This version is engineered as a high-performance evolution of the Gold Spike Hunter framework, designed for traders seeking greater market participation and increased opportunity exposure, while maintaining structured risk control.

Core Concept

While the PRO version prioritizes conservative precision,
Master Gold Spike Hunter introduces a more aggressive execution model, increasing trade engagement by approximately:

+30% more market participation

This is achieved through enhanced detection of:

  • Volatility expansions

  • Momentum continuation zones

  • Intraday liquidity shifts

  • Early-stage impulse movements

2. Strategy Profile

Trading Type

  • Intraday / Day Trading

  • Volatility & Momentum Trading

  • Directional Expansion Capture

Trading Philosophy

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Recovery Systems

  • No High-Frequency Trading

  • No Scalping

Instead, the system focuses on:

Structured aggression + controlled execution

Meaning:
More trades than PRO, but still filtered under strict logic.

3. Supported Market

Primary Instrument

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

This system is fully optimized for gold, leveraging its:

  • High liquidity

  • Institutional participation

  • Volatility behavior

Symbol Naming Compatibility

Supports variations such as:

  • XAUUSD

  • XAUUSD.a

  • XAUUSDm

  • GOLD

  • GOLDmicro

If auto-detection fails, manual symbol selection is available.

4. Multi-Broker Compatibility

Designed to operate consistently across:

  • ECN brokers

  • STP brokers

  • Prop firms

  • Retail accounts

  • VPS environments

Includes:

Adaptive execution calibration engine

This ensures stability across:

  • Different spreads

  • Liquidity providers

  • Execution speeds

5. Prop Firm Compatibility

Built with structures aligned to typical prop firm rules:

  • Controlled exposure model

  • No risk amplification techniques

  • Daily loss protection

  • No grid stacking

⚠️ Always verify your prop firm rules before trading.

6. Single-Chart Rule (Critical)

The EA must run on:

  • One chart only

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (Never change the timeframe while the EA is running)

  • Instances: 1

Running multiple instances may cause:

  • Trade duplication

  • Risk overexposure

7. Installation (Easy Setup)

  1. Open MetaTrader 5

  2. Enable XAUUSD in Market Watch

  3. Open XAUUSD chart

  4. Set timeframe (H1 recommended)

  5. Attach the EA

  6. Enable AutoTrading

  7. Confirm initialization in Experts tab

Once active, the EA will:

Monitor → Analyze → Execute only when conditions are optimal

8. Suggested Lot Configuration

Small Accounts (Spot Accounts)

                    Parameter                                      Value                    
Account Balance 300 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.01
LotajeP1 0.01
LotajeP2 0.01
LotajeP3 0.01
LotajeP4 0.01

Funded Accounts (Prop Firms)

                   Parameter                                      Value                     
Account Balance 5000 USD
Symbol Name XAUUSD
Contract Size 100
Risk Level Low
LotajeP0 0.02
LotajeP1 0.02
LotajeP2 0.02
LotajeP3 0.02
LotajeP4 0.02

Important Note

These values are suggested for brokers where the XAUUSD contract size is 100, which is the most common specification.

If your broker uses different contract specifications, verify the symbol properties before applying the suggested lot sizes.

To maintain a consistent risk profile, it is recommended to increase lot sizes proportionally with the account balance.


9. Trading Logic (Advanced Framework)

The system operates using a multi-layer decision engine:

  • Volatility spike detection

  • Momentum continuation analysis

  • Market structure validation

  • Liquidity flow tracking

  • Exhaustion and expansion cycles

  • Multi-factor confirmation

Key Difference vs PRO Version

Feature PRO Version Master Version
Trade Frequency Lower Higher (+30%)
Risk Profile Conservative Moderately Aggressive
Entry Timing Highly selective Expanded opportunities
Market Exposure Limited Increased

10. Risk Management System

Despite being more aggressive, risk remains controlled through:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss

  • Adaptive Take Profit

  • Break-even logic

  • Daily loss limitation

  • Loss streak protection

The goal is not reckless trading,
but controlled expansion of opportunity.

11. Input Parameters (Detailed Explanation)

Boolean Logic

  • false = OFF

  • true = ON

A) Trading Schedule (GMT+3 Reference)

Defines trading window based on broker server time.

  • StartTradingHour (1)
    EA starts scanning market (Monday)

  • StopTradingHour (17)
    Stops opening new trades (Friday)

  • CloseAllHour (22)

  • CloseAllMinute (30)
    Force closes all trades (Friday)

✔ Adjust if broker is not GMT+3

B) Magic Number

  • InpMagicNumber (12345678)

Unique identifier for EA trades.

C) Break-Even Mode

  • Enable_Move_SL_BE (true)

  • BreakEvenLevels (90%)

Moves Stop Loss to entry after defined progress.

⚠️ May reduce profits in trending markets.

D) Max Daily Loss Protection

  • MaxDailyLossPercent (20%)

Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit.

✔ Recommended for prop firms.

E) Sensitivity Calibration (Multi-Broker Adjustment - The Most Important Input Setup)

SensitivityLevels (default: -35%)

Adaptive calibration intended to align behavior across brokers (Adaptive Volume-Liquidity Multi-Brokers). Test using recent data (recommended: last 24 months).

Reference examples:

IC Markets Broker: -35%

Deriv Broker: -15%

Prop Firms / Generic Brokers: -15%

Always test calibration using recent market data.

    F) TP Booster Mode

    • Enable_TP_Booster (false)

    ON → More aggressive profit targets
    OFF → Conservative exits

    G) SL-Based Protection

    • CheckAndDisableSymbolBYSL (true)

    Temporarily pauses trading after consecutive losses.

    H) Manual Symbol Selection

    • NameToSymbolGold

    Used if auto-detection fails.

    12. Backtesting Recommendation

    For realistic results:

    • Use last 12–24 months

    • Real spreads

    • Real commissions

    • Accurate tick data

    13. Normal Behavior

    Expected system behavior includes:

    • Periods without trades

    • Variable trade frequency

    • Selective entries

    • Temporary pauses

    14. Operational Recommendations

    • Use VPS for stability

    • Avoid frequent restarts

    • Do not mix with other EAs

    15. Troubleshooting

    If no trades:

    • Check AutoTrading

    • Confirm single chart usage

    • Verify symbol visibility

    • Check Experts tab

    16. Updates & Support

    Support available via:

    • MQL5 messages

    • Product comments

    17. Disclaimer

    Trading financial markets involves risk.

    Past performance does not guarantee future results.

    Performance depends on:

    • Broker conditions

    • Execution quality

    • Market volatility

    • User configuration

    Final Positioning

    Gold Spike Hunter PRO → Precision & Stability
    Master Gold Spike Hunter → Performance & Participation

    Both are built on the same core intelligence.

    The difference is simple:

    You choose the level of aggression.

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