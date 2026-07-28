Master Gold Spike Hunter
- Experts
-
Deynis Alejandro Puro RodriguezWe are a group of independent developers of algorithmic trading systems specialized in advanced Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, with a rigorous focus on risk management, operational robustness, and adaptability to multiple markets and brokers.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 28 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Master Gold Spike Hunter – Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MT5 (High-Performance Edition)
Real Account – Live Trading Results
No backtest. No simulations. Only real market performance.
Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368307
Special Launch Price
The price will increase progressively with demand.
1. Overview
Master Gold Spike Hunter is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
This version is engineered as a high-performance evolution of the Gold Spike Hunter framework, designed for traders seeking greater market participation and increased opportunity exposure, while maintaining structured risk control.
Core Concept
While the PRO version prioritizes conservative precision,
Master Gold Spike Hunter introduces a more aggressive execution model, increasing trade engagement by approximately:
+30% more market participation
This is achieved through enhanced detection of:
-
Volatility expansions
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Momentum continuation zones
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Intraday liquidity shifts
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Early-stage impulse movements
2. Strategy Profile
Trading Type
-
Intraday / Day Trading
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Volatility & Momentum Trading
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Directional Expansion Capture
Trading Philosophy
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No Martingale
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No Grid
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No Recovery Systems
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No High-Frequency Trading
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No Scalping
Instead, the system focuses on:
Structured aggression + controlled execution
Meaning:
More trades than PRO, but still filtered under strict logic.
3. Supported Market
Primary Instrument
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
This system is fully optimized for gold, leveraging its:
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High liquidity
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Institutional participation
-
Volatility behavior
Symbol Naming Compatibility
Supports variations such as:
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XAUUSD
-
XAUUSD.a
-
XAUUSDm
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GOLD
-
GOLDmicro
If auto-detection fails, manual symbol selection is available.
4. Multi-Broker Compatibility
Designed to operate consistently across:
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ECN brokers
-
STP brokers
-
Prop firms
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Retail accounts
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VPS environments
Includes:
Adaptive execution calibration engine
This ensures stability across:
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Different spreads
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Liquidity providers
-
Execution speeds
5. Prop Firm Compatibility
Built with structures aligned to typical prop firm rules:
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Controlled exposure model
-
No risk amplification techniques
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Daily loss protection
-
No grid stacking
⚠️ Always verify your prop firm rules before trading.
6. Single-Chart Rule (Critical)
The EA must run on:
-
One chart only
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1 (Never change the timeframe while the EA is running)
-
Instances: 1
Running multiple instances may cause:
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Trade duplication
-
Risk overexposure
7. Installation (Easy Setup)
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Open MetaTrader 5
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Enable XAUUSD in Market Watch
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Open XAUUSD chart
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Set timeframe (H1 recommended)
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Attach the EA
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Enable AutoTrading
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Confirm initialization in Experts tab
Once active, the EA will:
Monitor → Analyze → Execute only when conditions are optimal
8. Suggested Lot Configuration
Small Accounts (Spot Accounts)
|Parameter
|Value
|Account Balance
|300 USD
|Symbol Name
|XAUUSD
|Contract Size
|100
|Risk Level
|Low
|LotajeP0
|0.01
|LotajeP1
|0.01
|LotajeP2
|0.01
|LotajeP3
|0.01
|LotajeP4
|0.01
Funded Accounts (Prop Firms)
|Parameter
|Value
|Account Balance
|5000 USD
|Symbol Name
|XAUUSD
|Contract Size
|100
|Risk Level
|Low
|LotajeP0
|0.02
|LotajeP1
|0.02
|LotajeP2
|0.02
|LotajeP3
|0.02
|LotajeP4
|0.02
Important Note
These values are suggested for brokers where the XAUUSD contract size is 100, which is the most common specification.
If your broker uses different contract specifications, verify the symbol properties before applying the suggested lot sizes.
To maintain a consistent risk profile, it is recommended to increase lot sizes proportionally with the account balance.
9. Trading Logic (Advanced Framework)
The system operates using a multi-layer decision engine:
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Volatility spike detection
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Momentum continuation analysis
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Market structure validation
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Liquidity flow tracking
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Exhaustion and expansion cycles
-
Multi-factor confirmation
Key Difference vs PRO Version
|Feature
|PRO Version
|Master Version
|Trade Frequency
|Lower
|Higher (+30%)
|Risk Profile
|Conservative
|Moderately Aggressive
|Entry Timing
|Highly selective
|Expanded opportunities
|Market Exposure
|Limited
|Increased
10. Risk Management System
Despite being more aggressive, risk remains controlled through:
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Dynamic Stop Loss
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Adaptive Take Profit
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Break-even logic
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Daily loss limitation
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Loss streak protection
The goal is not reckless trading,
but controlled expansion of opportunity.
11. Input Parameters (Detailed Explanation)
Boolean Logic
-
false = OFF
-
true = ON
A) Trading Schedule (GMT+3 Reference)
Defines trading window based on broker server time.
-
StartTradingHour (1)
EA starts scanning market (Monday)
-
StopTradingHour (17)
Stops opening new trades (Friday)
-
CloseAllHour (22)
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CloseAllMinute (30)
Force closes all trades (Friday)
✔ Adjust if broker is not GMT+3
B) Magic Number
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InpMagicNumber (12345678)
Unique identifier for EA trades.
C) Break-Even Mode
-
Enable_Move_SL_BE (true)
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BreakEvenLevels (90%)
Moves Stop Loss to entry after defined progress.
⚠️ May reduce profits in trending markets.
D) Max Daily Loss Protection
-
MaxDailyLossPercent (20%)
Stops trading after reaching daily loss limit.
✔ Recommended for prop firms.
E) Sensitivity Calibration (Multi-Broker Adjustment - The Most Important Input Setup)
SensitivityLevels (default: -35%)
Adaptive calibration intended to align behavior across brokers (Adaptive Volume-Liquidity Multi-Brokers). Test using recent data (recommended: last 24 months).
Reference examples:
IC Markets Broker: -35%
Deriv Broker: -15%
Prop Firms / Generic Brokers: -15%
Always test calibration using recent market data.
F) TP Booster Mode
-
Enable_TP_Booster (false)
ON → More aggressive profit targets
OFF → Conservative exits
G) SL-Based Protection
-
CheckAndDisableSymbolBYSL (true)
Temporarily pauses trading after consecutive losses.
H) Manual Symbol Selection
-
NameToSymbolGold
Used if auto-detection fails.
12. Backtesting Recommendation
For realistic results:
-
Use last 12–24 months
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Real spreads
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Real commissions
-
Accurate tick data
13. Normal Behavior
Expected system behavior includes:
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Periods without trades
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Variable trade frequency
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Selective entries
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Temporary pauses
14. Operational Recommendations
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Use VPS for stability
-
Avoid frequent restarts
-
Do not mix with other EAs
15. Troubleshooting
If no trades:
-
Check AutoTrading
-
Confirm single chart usage
-
Verify symbol visibility
-
Check Experts tab
16. Updates & Support
Support available via:
-
MQL5 messages
-
Product comments
17. Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Performance depends on:
-
Broker conditions
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Execution quality
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Market volatility
-
User configuration
Final Positioning
Gold Spike Hunter PRO → Precision & Stability
Master Gold Spike Hunter → Performance & Participation
Both are built on the same core intelligence.
The difference is simple:
You choose the level of aggression.