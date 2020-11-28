B3 Stock Stryker
- Experts
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- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 28 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously.
For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone.
Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen stocks.
Like this,you can explore entries in a large number of stocks by limiting your total daily risk to the desired amount. For example: if you want to risk at most $ 1,000.00 per day, you can connect the robot in all the stocks you want. When choosing that among these a maximum of 5 positions are opened with R $ 200.00 risk, you are limiting the daily risk to R $ 1,000.00.
Time frame suggestion: 10M
Stocks suggestion: BBAS3, BBDC4, ECOR3, EMBR3, IRBR3, ITUB4, MRFG3, NTCO3, USIM5, YDUQ3, TUPY3, SULA11, BTOW3, PCAR3, ENEV3.
A system signal can be tracked at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/877667