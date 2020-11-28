B3 Stock Stryker

The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously. 


For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone. 


Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen stocks. 


Like this,you can explore entries in a large number of stocks by limiting your total daily risk to the desired amount. For example: if you want to risk at most $ 1,000.00 per day, you can connect the robot in all the stocks you want. When choosing that among these a maximum of 5 positions are opened with R $ 200.00 risk, you are limiting the daily risk to R $ 1,000.00. 

Time frame suggestion: 10M

Stocks suggestion: BBAS3, BBDC4, ECOR3, EMBR3, IRBR3, ITUB4, MRFG3, NTCO3, USIM5, YDUQ3, TUPY3, SULA11, BTOW3, PCAR3, ENEV3.



A system signal can be tracked at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/877667


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ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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Forex Lot Sizing
Thyago Sousa Mendes
Utilities
The program is used to calculate the lot to be used given a certain amount of financial risk. It allows the creation of lines that will mark the entry and stop prices. From these two values ​​the lot is calculated and shown in a small panel. The program also allows choosing the risk-return ratio and creating a horizontal line marking the target. The system does not create orders. These must be created manually by the user.
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