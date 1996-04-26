Accurate Buy Sell Levels

Accurate Buy sell Levels are the fully automated and purely work's on the basis of the Daily Opening  weekly Opening and the Monthly Opening Prices. we don't want to do any analysis and other planning for Intraday or Swing we need to focus only when price approaches near the levels we can add other price action confluence's (Inside Bar's , Bullish / Bearish Engulfing pattern's , SND , Order Blocks ... and so on ) for strong Buy or Sell Confirmation's. 

  • Very simple and Easy to Follow system.
  • We can easily define the daily, weekly and monthly Bias.
  • target's and stops are easily identified with the level's.


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4.5 (28)
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Stochastic and MA based Strategy Indicator
M Ragupathi
Indicators
This is the Simple Indicator based on Trend and Break of Structure, so that i have combined the Moving Average and the Stochastic combination's for the Better results it will signal based on the Trend (MA) for the sharp entries. Advantages of the System. Purely Trend Based Strategy. BOS(Break of Structure on the trend Side Confirm's the Signal). Minimum 1:2 Ratio can be easily Achievable.
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