Very simple work on the principle of work. The elementary neural network is used, with the help of which the normalized RSI indicator is analyzed, the neural network has three outputs. One is responsible for the direction of trade, the other two for stop loss and take profit. Thus, by optimizing the coefficients of the neural network (this is the usual optimization using a genetic algorithm), we get a well-adapted network to work in the future. Sampling according to the results of optimization must be carried out according to the maximum profit and the minimum drawdown. It is necessary to work in proportion of at least 3 to 1. That is, we optimize for three months and work alone, at least. This is if you work on the period M5. If you work on the H1 period, then you need to optimize at least 2-3 years, and you can work for several months. Although it is better not more than one month. Optimization is desirable to carry out at least the control points. Or if you spent on the opening prices - then it is imperative to check at check points at the end. After the optimization, the best result must be saved in a file - and this will be your working set for real work. A bot is universal in the sense that it can work on any periods or on any currency pairs! Parameters of the bot are extremely simple.

By default, the bot is configured to work with EURUSD and the H1 period. You need to download the optimization file which is presented at the beginning of the discussion for real work!

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