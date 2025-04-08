NeuroNNX

Very simple work on the principle of work. The elementary neural network is used, with the help of which the normalized RSI indicator is analyzed, the neural network has three outputs. One is responsible for the direction of trade, the other two for stop loss and take profit. Thus, by optimizing the coefficients of the neural network (this is the usual optimization using a genetic algorithm), we get a well-adapted network to work in the future. Sampling according to the results of optimization must be carried out according to the maximum profit and the minimum drawdown. It is necessary to work in proportion of at least 3 to 1. That is, we optimize for three months and work alone, at least. This is if you work on the period M5. If you work on the H1 period, then you need to optimize at least 2-3 years, and you can work for several months. Although it is better not more than one month. Optimization is desirable to carry out at least the control points. Or if you spent on the opening prices - then it is imperative to check at check points at the end. After the optimization, the best result must be saved in a file - and this will be your working set for real work. A bot is universal in the sense that it can work on any periods or on any currency pairs! Parameters of the bot are extremely simple.
By default, the bot is configured to work with EURUSD and the H1 period. You need to download the optimization file which is presented at the beginning of the discussion for real work!
Options:
  • Lot - volume for orders.
  • WeightStopLoss0 ... WeightStopLoss7 - open weights for working with stop loss.
  • WeightTakeProfit0 ... WeightTakeProfit7 - open weight coefficients for working with take profit.
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
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Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
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