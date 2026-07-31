Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid

Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss.

How it works

1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when the fast, medium and slow moving averages are stacked in the same direction. No alignment, no trade — which is why the EA regularly stays out of the market for long stretches.

2. The entry is taken on a pullback. A position is opened when price retraces to the fast moving average and closes back on the trend side, confirming the rebound. The EA buys the pause in the move, not the breakout.

3. Volatility must be expanding. An adaptive filter compares current volatility with its own recent history, keeping the EA away from low-volatility ranging markets where false rebounds are common. Because the comparison is relative rather than based on a fixed threshold, the filter adjusts itself to any market condition.

4. Pyramiding reduces size as it goes. In a running trend, additional positions can be added on confirmed pullbacks, but only while momentum sits in a neutral zone. Position sizes are degressive, so the largest exposure always stays on the earliest, best-priced entry — the opposite of a martingale.

5. The stop only moves forward. Each position starts with a hard stop loss sized as a percentage of price. Once the trade has moved far enough in your favour, the stop is pulled to breakeven plus a small buffer, then trailed along the fast moving average until the move ends. There is no fixed take profit: exits are driven by market structure.

6. Smart Exhaustion Exit. When momentum reaches an extreme and a reversal candle pattern appears, the EA secures open profit immediately instead of waiting for the trailing stop to be hit. It is deliberately calibrated to trigger rarely — only at genuine climax reversals. In comparative three-year real-tick tests, this module cut the maximum equity drawdown by roughly a quarter while increasing net profit.

Every parameter above is exposed in the inputs and fully configurable. The default set file reproduces the results below.

Backtest results (Strategy Tester, FTMO data, 100 % real ticks)

Three-year test — 06.2023 to 06.2026, USD, 100,000 deposit, default settings:

             Net profit: +220,403 USD

             Profit factor: 1.21

             Maximum equity drawdown: 21.8 %

             Maximum balance drawdown: 20.0 %

             Recovery factor: 4.51

             Total trades: 2,123 (win rate 52.3 %)

             Largest single loss: −5,789 USD (a hard stop loss is always in place)

             Steady equity curve (LR correlation 0.90)

Year by year, each period tested separately:

             2023 (Jun–Dec): +13,018 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 20.6 %

             2024 (full year): +29,919 USD | profit factor 1.12 | equity drawdown 22.2 %

             2025 (full year): +50,673 USD | profit factor 1.13 | equity drawdown 26.4 %

             2026 (Jan–Jun): +125,126 USD | profit factor 1.41 | equity drawdown 22.0 %

All four periods are profitable, but honesty matters: the first half of 2026 alone accounts for about 57 % of the three-year profit, driven by an exceptionally directional gold trend. A realistic expectation is the behaviour of the full years — a profit factor around 1.12 with drawdowns of 20 to 26 % — not the figures of that single semester.

Full backtest reports and the default .set file are available in the Comments tab. Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.

Key features

             Symbol: XAUUSD — Timeframe: M15

             Every trade protected by a hard stop loss — no martingale, no grid

             No simultaneous hedging: buy and sell positions are never held at once

             Not an HFT system: decisions are taken on closed M15 candles

             Self-adaptive volatility filter

             Smart exhaustion exit, fully configurable and optional

             Degressive pyramiding

             Automatic breakeven, then trailing stop

             Volume normalization, stop-level validation and margin checks for compatibility with any broker

             Real-time on-chart panel: trend bias, momentum, filter state, exhaustion signal and open positions

             Transparent rule-based logic — no neural network, no black box

Recommendations

             Account: hedging account, leverage 1:100 or higher

             Attach the EA to your broker’s gold chart on M15, whatever the symbol is named (XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.m and so on)

             Lot sizes: the defaults match the 100,000 USD backtest account. Scale them down proportionally to your own capital, and check your broker’s contract size (100 oz is standard)

             VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 operation

             Run the free demo in the Strategy Tester on your own broker’s data before renting

Risk warning

Trading leveraged products involves a substantial risk of loss. Drawdown periods are a normal part of this strategy: the three-year backtest included series of up to 18 consecutive losing trades and a maximum equity drawdown of 21.8 %. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose, and always test on a demo account first.

Support

Questions and suggestions are welcome in the Comments tab, or at desat.trading@gmail.com. I answer personally.


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Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
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