Trend Snipper Scalper is a FULLY automated Expert Adviser which uses a combination of indicators to analyse the forex market for quick short and long trades opportunity in a 30 min Gold or XUAUSD Chart. The scalper has a Economic News filter which enables the robot to avoid trading during news time. The robot provides the user with many trades control options and money management to ensure success over its trades. For best results, use the default inputs setting shown in the Screenshopts.

RECOMMENDATIONSM

INSTALLATION HINT:

3. Click OKAY and add the robot onto the chart. Ensure it is a 30 minutes chart.

4. Wait for the robot to draw lines on the chart. If no lines, click the refresh button redownload the news file. OR repeat step 2.

5. If the vertical lines are drawn, your robot is perfect.

ROBOT MAIN INPUTS